Did Diddy's team request a Trump pardon? Here's the truth
What's the story
In a surprising twist, Sean "Diddy" Combs's legal team reportedly did not formally request a presidential pardon from Donald Trump, despite earlier claims by Combs's lawyer, Nicole Westmoreland. On Tuesday, Westmoreland told CNN that it was her understanding that they had reached out to Trump's administration regarding clemency. However, multiple sources have since disputed this narrative.
Disputed claims
Legal team not involved in the process
Sources close to the hip-hop mogul told PEOPLE that Combs's legal team had not reached out to Trump or his administration. "People in Diddy's world and orbit are reaching out to his administration for a pardon, but not his legal team," one source said. "They have nothing to do with it — but they are aware it's happening."
Alleged offers
Combs's allies allegedly offered large sums of money to Trump
Rolling Stone reported that Combs's longtime allies have allegedly approached political operatives, lobbyists, and government officials with close ties to Trump. They reportedly offered large sums of money in exchange for help securing a presidential pardon. However, the sources also noted that some of these offers came with conditions — most of the money wouldn't be paid until after a pardon was granted.
Legal proceedings
Combs was convicted on July 2
Combs was convicted on two felony counts of transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution on July 2 after a nearly two-month-long federal trial. He was acquitted on more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. His sentencing is scheduled for October 3, where he faces up to 20 years in federal prison. Recently, the rapper's bail plea till sentencing was rejected. Westmoreland told CNN that his lawyers are preparing an appeal "as soon as possible."