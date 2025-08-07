Did Diddy's team request a Trump pardon? Here's the truth

In a surprising twist, Sean "Diddy" Combs 's legal team reportedly did not formally request a presidential pardon from Donald Trump , despite earlier claims by Combs's lawyer, Nicole Westmoreland. On Tuesday, Westmoreland told CNN that it was her understanding that they had reached out to Trump's administration regarding clemency. However, multiple sources have since disputed this narrative.

Disputed claims Legal team not involved in the process Sources close to the hip-hop mogul told PEOPLE that Combs's legal team had not reached out to Trump or his administration. "People in Diddy's world and orbit are reaching out to his administration for a pardon, but not his legal team," one source said. "They have nothing to do with it — but they are aware it's happening."

Alleged offers Combs's allies allegedly offered large sums of money to Trump Rolling Stone reported that Combs's longtime allies have allegedly approached political operatives, lobbyists, and government officials with close ties to Trump. They reportedly offered large sums of money in exchange for help securing a presidential pardon. However, the sources also noted that some of these offers came with conditions — most of the money wouldn't be paid until after a pardon was granted.