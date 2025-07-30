Trump 'seriously considering' presidential pardon for Diddy: Report
What's the story
American President Donald Trump is reportedly "seriously considering" a presidential pardon for Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was recently found partially guilty in his sex-trafficking trial. The news comes nearly two months after Trump first floated the idea of a pardon. The decision is still pending, however, as it could change until the president signs off on it.
Legal proceedings
Combs's sentencing is scheduled for October 3
Combs, who has been denied a $50 million bond and release from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest in September 2024, is facing a possible two to three-year sentence in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for October 3. An appeal is expected to be filed by his defense team immediately after the sentencing. Amid this, a source told Deadline that the president's office was deliberating a full pardon.
Defense response
No comment from Combs's defense team
When contacted by Deadline, Combs's defense team, led by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Gerago, had "no comment" on any discussions regarding a pardon for their client. Despite several individuals close to Combs actively seeking White House intervention for the rapper, his defense team hasn't played a significant role in this process. An administration official stated that "the White House will not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request."
Case details
Jury found Combs partially guilty earlier this month
A federal jury found Combs partially guilty on July 2 after an eight-week sex-trafficking trial. He was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. How did the 55-year-old escape conviction in the more serious charges, despite graphic testimonies from multiple victims and actual video evidence of assault? Experts said the jury was not sold on the argument that the victims were forced into these horrific acts.
Celebrity dynamics
Trump's friendship with Combs; rapper Curtis Jackson's stance
Combs has had a long-standing relationship with Trump, who called him a "good friend" in 2012. However, he became critical of Trump during his first term and endorsed Joe Biden in 2020. Meanwhile, rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson has voiced his opposition to any potential pardon. The feud between Jackson and Combs dates back to 2006 when Jackson released a diss track, accusing Combs of involvement in the 1997 murder of rapper Notorious BIG. Combs has repeatedly denied these accusations.