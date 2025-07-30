Trump 'seriously considering' presidential pardon for Diddy: Report

Legal proceedings Combs's sentencing is scheduled for October 3 Combs, who has been denied a $50 million bond and release from Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center since his arrest in September 2024, is facing a possible two to three-year sentence in federal prison. His sentencing is scheduled for October 3. An appeal is expected to be filed by his defense team immediately after the sentencing. Amid this, a source told Deadline that the president's office was deliberating a full pardon.

Defense response No comment from Combs's defense team When contacted by Deadline, Combs's defense team, led by Marc Agnifilo and Teny Gerago, had "no comment" on any discussions regarding a pardon for their client. Despite several individuals close to Combs actively seeking White House intervention for the rapper, his defense team hasn't played a significant role in this process. An administration official stated that "the White House will not comment on the existence or nonexistence of any clemency request."

Case details Jury found Combs partially guilty earlier this month A federal jury found Combs partially guilty on July 2 after an eight-week sex-trafficking trial. He was convicted of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy charges. How did the 55-year-old escape conviction in the more serious charges, despite graphic testimonies from multiple victims and actual video evidence of assault? Experts said the jury was not sold on the argument that the victims were forced into these horrific acts.