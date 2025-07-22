Will strike Iran's nuclear facilities again if needed: Trump

United States President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Iran , saying the US would strike its nuclear facilities again if needed. This comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran wouldn't abandon its uranium enrichment program, which was severely damaged in last month's Israel-Iran conflict. In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump reiterated his position and slammed CNN for not believing his claim that "Iran's nuclear sites were obliterated."

Damage assessment Damage to Iran's nuclear facilities serious, says Tehran Araghchi confirmed that the damage to Iran's nuclear facilities was serious and is still under evaluation. He emphasized that Iran cannot give up on uranium enrichment as it's a point of national pride and an achievement of their scientists. However, he also said Tehran is open to talks with Washington, but not direct ones for now.

Military conflict US-Israel air war against Iran The US and Israel launched an air war against Iran after Israel attacked on June 13. The conflict lasted for 12 days and ended with a ceasefire in late June. Trump had previously called the US strikes "a perfect operation" and rejected reports that Iran removed nuclear materials before the strikes, claiming workers were covering shafts instead.