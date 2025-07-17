Trump will visit Pakistan, say reports; Islamabad replies, 'no clue' 

United States President Donald Trump is planning a visit to Pakistan in September, two local news channels have reported. If confirmed, this would be the first presidential visit to the South Asian country since 2006. The last US president to visit Pakistan was George W Bush, who visited in March of that year.

Official stance Spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign office said they were unaware However, when approached by Reuters, a spokesperson for Pakistan's foreign office said they were unaware of any such visit. The reports also suggested that Trump would be visiting India after his stop in Islamabad. This potential trip comes after a recent meeting between Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, and President Trump. It was the first time a US president had hosted a military chief from Pakistan who was also not the country's head of state.

Diplomatic dynamics What Trump said about meeting Munir At the time, Trump stated that his primary motive for meeting Munir was to thank him for his part in defusing the May dispute between Pakistan and India. "The reason I had him here was that I wanted to thank him for not going into the war [with India]. And I want to thank PM [Narendra] Modi as well, who just left a few days ago," said Trump.