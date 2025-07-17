'She took me back': Obama pokes fun at divorce rumors

Former American President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle Obama , recently addressed rumors of their separation on her podcast. The couple joked about the speculation during an episode of IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson. "She took me back!" joked Barack, adding that their relationship was "touch and go for a while."

Podcast details 'Folks think we're divorced...' The rumors about their divorce surfaced when Barack attended many events alone, including Donald Trump's inauguration in January. During the podcast, Michelle said it was "nice to be in the same room" and "when we aren't, folks think we're divorced." Further, Michelle's brother, Robinson, shared an incident from an airport where a woman asked him, "What did he do?" referring to the rumors surrounding the high-profile marriage.

Michelle's statement Michelle says she has never thought of quitting on Barack Barack responded, "These are the kinds of things that I just miss." He added that he often doesn't know about such rumors until someone mentions them to him. "There hasn't been one moment in our marriage where I've thought about quitting on my man," Michelle said. Michelle added, "We've had some really hard times and we've had a lot of fun times, a lot of adventures, and I have become a better person because of the man I'm married to."