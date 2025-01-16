Are Barack and Michelle Obama heading for divorce?
What's the story
Rumors are rife about the state of former United States President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle's marriage following the former first lady's conspicuous absence from major public events.
Some fans are suspecting that something is wrong with the former first couple's marriage after it was revealed that Michelle would not be attending Donald Trump's inaugural ceremony with him.
"Former first lady Michelle Obama will not attend the upcoming inauguration," the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama told AP.
Public speculation
Michelle's absence at key events fuels divorce rumors
Michelle also skipped former President Jimmy Carter's funeral on January 9, citing a "scheduling conflict."
These absences have fueled speculation among fans about possible marital problems.
Social media users have weighed in, with one saying, "I'm calling it, the Obamas are getting a divorce." Another user said, "An Obama divorce would not be on my 2025 predictions but it might happen."
However, several discounted the rumor, claiming Michelle was merely making a political statement.
Relationship history
The Obamas's marriage: A journey of love and challenges
The Obamas have been married since 1992 after meeting at a Chicago law firm in 1989.
They have two daughters, Malia and Sasha, born in 1998 and 2001, respectively.
Although they have had a long-term marriage, the couple has openly discussed past struggles.
Barack's memoir 'A Promised Land' recounts tensions during his political career, including his six-hour commute to the Illinois Senate, which often left Michelle feeling like she was doing it all by herself.
Marital insights
Michelle Obama's candid revelations about their marriage
Michelle initially resisted Barack's presidential ambitions but later supported him for his potential impact on young Black children.
During their White House years, they faced challenges but stayed committed.
Post-presidency, Barack stated that they spent a lot of time "replenishing their friendship" and "rediscovering their love."
On her podcast 'The Light,' Michelle spoke candidly about marital challenges, emphasizing perseverance through difficult times and advising listeners that strong marriages endure periods of intense dissatisfaction but "that doesn't mean you quit."