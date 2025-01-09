'América Mexicana?': Mexican president responds to Trump with own renaming
What's the story
Mexico's President, Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, has proposed a new name for the United States: "Mexican America."
The suggestion came after President-elect Donald Trump planned to rename the Gulf of Mexico as the "Gulf of America."
At a news conference in Mexico City, Sheinbaum Pardo displayed a 17th-century map that called North America "America Mexicana," asking why not call it (the US) Mexican America.
Name change
Trump's plan to rename Gulf of Mexico sparks controversy
Trump revealed his plans to rename the Gulf during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.
He explained the proposed change by saying, "We're going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America," adding that it's only fitting "because we do most of the work there, and it's ours."
However, he didn't elaborate on when or how this would happen.
Defense
Sheinbaum Pardo defends Mexico against Trump's accusations
The Mexican president has been locked in a war of words with Trump over his threats to impose tariffs on Mexican imports.
Responding to Trump's demand that Mexico halt the flow of migrants into the US and his claim that Mexico is run by drug cartels, Pardo claimed that "in Mexico, the people rule."
She also displayed a 19th-century map of territories that once belonged to Mexico, including present-day US states like California and New Mexico.
Diplomatic hopes
Sheinbaum Pardo hopes for 'good relations' with Trump
Sheinbaum stated that she hopes to have "good relations" with Trump, although the next incoming POTUS has a history of conflict with Mexican presidents.
In 2016, former Mexican President Vicente Fox responded sternly to Trump's idea that Mexico pay for a wall along the US-Mexico border.
"I'm not going to pay for that fucking wall...He should pay for it. He's got the money," he said, as per The Guardian.