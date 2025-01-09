What's the story

A university in South Korea probing claims of alleged plagiarism against first lady Kim Keon-hee has concluded that she plagiarized her master's thesis.

Sookmyung Women's University began its review in 2022 and presented its findings to Kim last December.

She has time until the end of January to contest the findings. If she appeals against the decision, the university will consider her request before finalizing the results.