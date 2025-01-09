South Korea's First Lady plagiarized her master's thesis, university finds
What's the story
A university in South Korea probing claims of alleged plagiarism against first lady Kim Keon-hee has concluded that she plagiarized her master's thesis.
Sookmyung Women's University began its review in 2022 and presented its findings to Kim last December.
She has time until the end of January to contest the findings. If she appeals against the decision, the university will consider her request before finalizing the results.
Past controversies
Previous allegations and ongoing political turmoil
Notably, this isn't the first time Kim has been accused of misconduct. She was previously accused of stock market manipulation and election interference.
In 2022, Kookmin University cleared her of plagiarism over her doctoral dissertation.
Sookmyung's revelation came after South Korea's parliament rejected a re-vote on two legislation calling for special inquiries into her husband Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial control bid and allegations against Kim.
The president had vetoed the bill targeting his wife.
Legal developments
New arrest warrant approved for impeached President Yoon
The main opposition Democratic Party of Korea has vowed to reintroduce the bills until they pass, accusing Yoon's ruling People Power Party of shielding the "leader of the insurrection ring".
A Seoul court has also approved a new arrest warrant for Yoon after his security team resisted attempts to arrest him.
Yoon has been locked up at his residence since he was impeached on December 14.
But an opposition lawmaker alleged that Yoon was hiding in a "third location."