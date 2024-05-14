Korean trot singer Kim Ho-joong under investigation for hit-and-run accident
On the evening of May 9 (last Thursday), around 11:40pm, trot singer Kim Ho-joong reportedly collided with a taxi in Sinsa-dong, Seoul. Per reports, the South Korean singer is alleged to have changed lanes abruptly and fled the scene post-collision. An associate initially claimed to be the driver involved in the accident but the case took a turn during interrogation. Here's what happened next.
Kim admitted to driving himself, cleared of drunk driving suspicions
During police interrogation, Kim reportedly confessed to "being the driver himself," contradicting an earlier claim made by the associate. Notwithstanding initial suspicions of drunk driving, a breathalyzer test conducted by the police confirmed that the singer was not under the influence of alcohol during the incident. The Seoul Gangnam Police continue their probe into this alleged hit-and-run case.
Kim has an ongoing national tour to attend to
Meanwhile, Kim has his Trot Baritone Classic Arena Tour which began in April. He performed in Goyang last week on May 11-12, just days after the alleged incident. The singer also has upcoming performances scheduled in Changwon on May 18-19 and additional concerts with the World Union Orchestra Super Classic in subsequent weeks. As of now, no statement regarding this incident has been issued by Kim's representative.
Meanwhile, know more about the singer
Renowned South Korean tenor and classical crossover singer, Kim rose to fame in 2020. Following his discharge from military service in 2022, he showcased his talent alongside Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo and collaborated with Korean pianist Yiruma. His second classical album, Panorama, released in July 2022, achieved an impressive initial album sales figure of 700K copies.