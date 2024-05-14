Next Article

Korean trot singer Kim Ho-joong under investigation for hit-and-run accident

By Tanvi Gupta 05:07 pm May 14, 2024

What's the story On the evening of May 9 (last Thursday), around 11:40pm, trot singer Kim Ho-joong reportedly collided with a taxi in Sinsa-dong, Seoul. Per reports, the South Korean singer is alleged to have changed lanes abruptly and fled the scene post-collision. An associate initially claimed to be the driver involved in the accident but the case took a turn during interrogation. Here's what happened next.

Investigation progress

Kim admitted to driving himself, cleared of drunk driving suspicions

During police interrogation, Kim reportedly confessed to "being the driver himself," contradicting an earlier claim made by the associate. Notwithstanding initial suspicions of drunk driving, a breathalyzer test conducted by the police confirmed that the singer was not under the influence of alcohol during the incident. The Seoul Gangnam Police continue their probe into this alleged hit-and-run case.

Career commitments

Kim has an ongoing national tour to attend to

Meanwhile, Kim has his Trot Baritone Classic Arena Tour which began in April. He performed in Goyang last week on May 11-12, just days after the alleged incident. The singer also has upcoming performances scheduled in Changwon on May 18-19 and additional concerts with the World Union Orchestra Super Classic in subsequent weeks. As of now, no statement regarding this incident has been issued by Kim's representative.

About the singer

Meanwhile, know more about the singer

Renowned South Korean tenor and classical crossover singer, Kim rose to fame in 2020. Following his discharge from military service in 2022, he showcased his talent alongside Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo and collaborated with Korean pianist Yiruma. His second classical album, Panorama, released in July 2022, achieved an impressive initial album sales figure of 700K copies.