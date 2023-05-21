Entertainment

Renowned Bengali TV actor Suchandra Dasgupta dies in tragic accident

Renowned Bengali actor Suchandra Dasgupta dies after a speeding truck ran over her

Tragedy struck the Bengali industry as news of the death of actor Suchandra Dasgupta, a popular name in the TV circuit, surfaced on Sunday. She reportedly met with a fatal road accident on Saturday night in Baranagar, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on the northern outskirts of Kolkata. A truck ran over her when Dasgupta fell off a motorcycle, claiming her life, said reports.

What exactly happened?

After a shooting session, Dasgupta booked an app-based bike ride to return home on Saturday night. However, a cyclist suddenly came in front of their motorbike and the person riding it reportedly tried to stop the vehicle using its brake. Dasgupta fell off the bike because of the sudden thrust, and a passing lorry ran over her.

She was wearing helmet, but died on spot

The incident highlighted the surge in road accidents, which continues to be a major concern in India. West Bengal has also been grappling with this issue. Narrating the accident, a local was quoted by IANS as saying, "The bike rider...applied brakes and she fell. Then a lorry which came from behind crushed her. She was wearing a helmet, but died on the spot."

Accident caused uproar among locals

As soon as the accident took place, people from the nearby areas rushed to the scene, hoping to offer assistance. However, the incident claimed the life of the actor on the spot. The accident elicited an immediate response from the local people in Baranagar, who staged a protest, which led to a significant traffic jam. Notably, the police have reportedly detained the truck driver.

Dasgupta gained popularity with 'Gouri Elo'

Dasgupta's sudden demise has sent shockwaves throughout the Bengali TV industry and left her fans in a state of disbelief. To note, the actor garnered significant popularity for her remarkable performance in the widely acclaimed TV serial Gouri Elo (There Comes, Gouri). Beyond her professional achievements, she had endeared herself to the hearts of many through her joyful and amiable personality.