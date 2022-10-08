India

Maharashtra: Bus catches fire after collision, 11 dead, 38 injured

Oct 08, 2022, 12:33 pm

The district magistrate rushed to the spot of accident on receiving information

At least 11 people died and 38 injured when a private luxury bus caught fire after hitting a trailer truck carrying diesel on Aurangabad Road in Nashik of Maharashtra early morning on Saturday. A majority of the deceased were passengers of the bus which was a sleeper coach. The wounded were admitted to the Nashik civil hospital for treatment, said DCP Amol Tambe.

Informaton Fire department received a call at 5:30 am

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 5:15 am following which they called the police and ambulance by 5:30 am. Videos of the incident show a blaze engulfing the bus after the collision as fire tenders reached to douse the flames. The identification of the deceased is underway while the exact cause of the fire is being probed.

Twitter Post Smoke billowed as the bus went up in flames

Twitter Post Injured admitted to civil hospital, other facilities

Update- A bus caught #fire in #Maharashtra's #Nashik last night. Around 12 people have died in the fire. The bodies and injured people have been taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/lZYPD9UXJk — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 8, 2022

Details Passenger bus was headed to Mumbai

The bus carrying 49 passengers was headed from Pusad to Mumbai while the truck was bound for Pune from Dhule. Both vehicles collided head-on. The bus left Yavatmal at around 3:30 am. District magistrate Gangatharan T rushed to the spot while deputy collector Bhagwat Doifode confirmed the figure of the casualty. The injured were also admitted to hospitals other than the civil hospital.

Twitter Post PM announces ex gratia

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 8, 2022

Compensation Rs. 5 lakh compensation to bereaved families: CM Shinde

While, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences and announced financial assistance to the family of each deceased and injured, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of those dead. State minister Dada Bhuse said the government will bear the medical expenses of those hurt.