Maharashtra: Bus catches fire after collision, 11 dead, 38 injured
At least 11 people died and 38 injured when a private luxury bus caught fire after hitting a trailer truck carrying diesel on Aurangabad Road in Nashik of Maharashtra early morning on Saturday. A majority of the deceased were passengers of the bus which was a sleeper coach. The wounded were admitted to the Nashik civil hospital for treatment, said DCP Amol Tambe.
According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred around 5:15 am following which they called the police and ambulance by 5:30 am. Videos of the incident show a blaze engulfing the bus after the collision as fire tenders reached to douse the flames. The identification of the deceased is underway while the exact cause of the fire is being probed.
Black Day 😢— Puneri Guide (@PuneGuide) October 8, 2022
11 Dead, 38 Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Maharashtra's Nashik#Nashik #BusAccident #OmShanti pic.twitter.com/OQTCj7eqIr
Update- A bus caught #fire in #Maharashtra's #Nashik last night. Around 12 people have died in the fire. The bodies and injured people have been taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/lZYPD9UXJk— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) October 8, 2022
The bus carrying 49 passengers was headed from Pusad to Mumbai while the truck was bound for Pune from Dhule. Both vehicles collided head-on. The bus left Yavatmal at around 3:30 am. District magistrate Gangatharan T rushed to the spot while deputy collector Bhagwat Doifode confirmed the figure of the casualty. The injured were also admitted to hospitals other than the civil hospital.
An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 8, 2022
While, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences and announced financial assistance to the family of each deceased and injured, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced Rs. 5 lakh ex gratia to the families of those dead. State minister Dada Bhuse said the government will bear the medical expenses of those hurt.