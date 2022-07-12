India

Monsoon mayhem: 14 killed in Gujarat, MP; alert in states

The west and central parts of the country are witnessing incessant rains.

As heavy rains lashed parts of west and central India on Monday, 14 people were killed in rain-related incidents in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. Maharashtra's Gadchiroli and Nashik districts also witnessed heavy rainfall. Incessant rainfall, thunderstorm, and lightning have been predicted for several parts of Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao has declared a three-day holiday for educational institutions in the state.

Very heavy rainfall Gujarat: 7 killed in rain-related incidents; flood-like situation in Ahmedabad

Heavy rainfall led to severe waterlogging and a flood-like situation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Monday. At least seven people were killed as heavy rains pounded the state's south and central districts. The weather department issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rains in Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Tapi, and Surat during the next five days.

Godavari river 3 swept away in overflowing nullahs in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

In Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, three persons have been swept away in overflowing nullahs and their bodies were fished out later, while three more are reportedly missing. The heavy downpour led to a rise in water levels of several rivers in Nashik district. Several temples on the Godavari river's bed were also submerged. Mumbai and its adjoining areas also received moderate rainfall on Monday.

Orange alert Madhya Pradesh: 7 killed in lightning strikes

In Madhya Pradesh, seven people were killed in lightning strikes during the incessant downpour even as the weather department issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in 33 of 52 districts of the state. The seven deaths in the last 24 hours comprised two in Mandla and one each in Ashok Nagar, Datia, Guna, Narsinghpur, and Narmadapurman.

10 districts 3.79L people still reeling under floods in Assam

Over 3.79 lakh people are still reeling under floods across 10 districts of Assam, which was battered by heavy spells of rain last month, according to an Assam State Disaster Management Authority bulletin. The death toll in this year's flood and landslides stands at 192. Cachar is the worst hit with over 2.08 lakh people affected, followed by Morigaon with nearly 1.42 lakh affected.

Flood warning Alert in Andhra Pradesh as Godavari floodwater rises

As the Godavari river continued to rage, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed at different places in Andhra Pradesh. The flood levels in the Godavari remained at 8.45 lakh cusecs at 8:00 pm on Monday. The first flood warning signal might be issued by Tuesday morning as a heavy flood has been gushing in from Telangana upstream.

Alert Telangana schools, colleges shut for 3 days amid heavy rains

Following heavy rains in the state, Telangana Chief Minister KCR conducted a high-level review meeting amid the incessant rains and reportedly ordered all educational institutions to remain shut for three days from Tuesday. He asked all officials, MLAs, and ministers to be on high alert and conduct rescue operations on time if needed in various places in the state.