Delhi sees heavy rain today; Traffic Police issues advisory

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 10:42 am

Rain in Delhi today brought relief from the sultry weather.

People in Delhi today woke up to heavy rain showers, bringing respite from the sultry weather seen for the past several days. Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely to continue in Delhi and neighboring areas over the next two hours, according to the India Meteorological Department. The downpour, however, also led to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas. Here are the latest updates.

Details

Capital city gets season's heaviest rainfall

Safdarjung observatory in Delhi recorded 138.8 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, until 8:30 am on Saturday. This is the season's heaviest one-day rainfall, the IMD reportedly said. Besides Delhi, National Capital Region (NCR) cities/towns such as Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Loni Dehat, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Noida, and Greater Noida will continue to receive moderate to heavy rainfall for the next couple of hours.

Weather

Rainfall brings a drop in the mercury

Considering these conditions, the weather department said that maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 32 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius today. On Friday, those figures were at 32.8 degree Celsius and 27.3 degree Celsius while humidity levels remained between 70 percent and 97 percent. The IMD has issued an orange alert for Saturday.

Advisory

Delhi Traffic Police issues alert for these areas

The Delhi Traffic Police issued several alerts in view of waterlogging in various areas. It said Azad Market Underpass and Minto Bridge have been closed due to waterlogging in those regions. It also listed Moolchand Underpass, Pul Prahladpur Underpass, Dhaula Kuan-Gurgaon road, Kashmere Gate Metro Station Gate No. 3, Dwarka Underpass, and Sanjay T-Point as other areas where traffic was hit due to waterlogging.

Other details

Delhi had received only 74.2 mm rainfall this month

This year, monsoon in Delhi had been delayed by more than two weeks. In August, only 74.2 mm rainfall had been reported in the city until yesterday, compared to the usual 247.7 mm. Last month, Delhi had witnessed 507.1 mm of downpour. The rain has also improved its air quality index (AQI), bringing it down to 107 this morning as against 167 on Friday.

Information

Parts of Haryana and UP also get rainfall today

Other areas that would receive rainfall today are Kaithal, Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Sonipat, Narwana, Jind, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Sohana, and Palwal (in Haryana), and Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Baraut, Bagpat, and Jattari (in Uttar Pradesh), the IMD said.