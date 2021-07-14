Eight dead in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh

Six bodies were recovered in Boh Valley following a landslide triggered by heavy rains which altogether claimed eight lives in Kangra district

Six bodies were recovered in Boh Valley following a landslide triggered by heavy rains which altogether claimed eight lives in Kangra district, police said. According to police, a Punjabi singer died after he fell into a nullah. Manmeet Singh, a resident of Amritsar, had gone to Kareri lake with his friends. His body was recovered from Salli by a police team on Tuesday night.

Incident

Six dead bodies recovered, four persons missing in Boh Valley

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said six people have died and four others are reported missing after a landslide hit Boh Valley on Monday. "One team is working in Boh Valley, where so far six dead bodies have been recovered and four persons are still missing there. The DSP and SDM concerned are there at the spot," he said.

Search operation

Search team is working in Sameerpur and Lam Dal Lake

"One death was reported on Monday, four bodies were recovered on Tuesday night and another body was recovered on Wednesday morning," Jindal said. Jindal said a search team is working to trace a 55-year-old person who was swept away in flash floods on Monday morning in Sameerpur, while the third search operation is underway in Lam Dal Lake, where five people are reported missing.

Destruction

New houses for those whose houses were destroyed: CM

The police said an 11-year-old girl died after she slipped into a drain. During his visit to Boh Valley on Tuesday, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had said that the state government would provide new houses to those whose houses were destroyed in flash floods or landslides. He said eight houses were completely destroyed in the flash floods and the landslide.