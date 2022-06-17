India

COVID-19: India logs 12,847 new cases, 14 more deaths

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 17, 2022, 08:34 pm 2 min read

India's COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.65%.

India on Friday reported over 12,800 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of over 600 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 63,063, which accounts for 0.15% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 12,847 fresh cases and 14 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.65%.

Context Why does this story matter?

Among states, Maharashtra continues to add most new cases to the tally.

India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 7,985 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,32,70,577 COVID-19 cases until Friday, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,817. With 7,985 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,82,697 On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 2.35% and 2.38%, respectively.

States Maharashtra adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 4,255 new cases and 2,879 more recoveries till Thursday. While Karnataka saw 833 new cases and 458 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 552 fresh infections and 177 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 1,323 new cases and 1016 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala reported 3,419 new cases and 2,156 recoveries on Wednesday.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Nearly 196 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Friday evening, India administered over 195.86 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 90.45 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while over 101.44 crore people have received at least one dose. On Friday alone, India administered over 13.25 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 5:30 pm, including nearly 8 lakh second doses and more than 1.58 lakh first doses, according to the Co-WIN app.

Data Nearly 3.95 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Further, India has administered nearly 3.95 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Friday, over 2 lakh people in the age group of 18-59 years and nearly 1.65 lakh people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 5:30 pm.