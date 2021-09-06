Himachal Pradesh: Landslide in Jeori blocks the Shimla-Kinnaur highway

Written by Sagar Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 06, 2021, 02:45 pm

A landslide in Jeori blocked the Shimla-Kinnaur highway in Himachal Pradesh today.

A massive landslide occurred at Jeori in Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh this morning, blocking the National Highway 5 (Shimla-Kinnaur highway). Traffic came to a standstill due to the debris there and a police team was rushed to handle the situation, reports said. No casualties have been reported so far. Here are more details on this.

Details

Landslide occurred around 9 am today, officials say

The landslide at Jeori in Rampur sub-division took place around 9 am on Monday, according to the state's Disaster Management Authority. Meanwhile, the district administration has deployed Rampur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and a police team to assess the situation, reports said. Operations are currently underway to remove the debris and open the road for vehicular movement.

Quote

No human or property loss reported, emergency center said

"DPCR has informed that an incident of landslide occurred near Jeori sub-division Rampur district, Shimla, due to which NH5 road has been blocked. No human or property loss reported by the authority concerned yet," the state emergency operation center said.

Twitter Post

Here is a video of the incident

Similar incidents

Landslides killed dozens in Himachal Pradesh this year

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed several landslides this year due to heavy rainfall during the monsoon season. Many of them proved to be fatal. On August 11, a landslide near Nigulsari in Kinnaur district killed more than 25 people and injured a dozen others. In July, a landslide at Batseri had claimed the lives of nine people, mostly tourists, and damaged several vehicles.

Information

What you can do during/after a landslide?

Quickly move out of the path of a landslide when you notice it. Contact your local police or public works department to alert them. Stay away from the slide region until it has been ruled safe by the authorities. Check the local radio and TV stations for emergency warnings and information. Report affected utility lines and damaged roadways/railways to officials as soon as possible.