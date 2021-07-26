Nine tourists killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh

Multiple landslides triggered by recent rains occurred near Basteri, resulting in a bridge collapse and damage to some vehicles

Nine tourists were killed on Sunday after heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveler in a landslide near Basteri in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, the police said. Multiple landslides triggered by recent rains occurred near Basteri on Sangla-Chitkul road at 1:25 pm, resulting in a bridge collapse and damage to some vehicles.

Incident

Video shows boulders rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse

A video of a bridge collapse in Basteri has gone viral on social media. In the video, boulders could be seen rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse. According to the police, nine people died and two others were injured after heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveler. The passengers were going to Sangla from Chitkul.

Information

President and PM Modi expressed condolences

In a similar incident, a pedestrian was injured in another landslide in the Kinnaur district. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of people due to the landslides in Kinnaur.

Twitter Post

Here is the President's tweet

किन्नौर, हिमाचल प्रदेश में हुए भूस्खलन हादसे में कई लोगों की मृत्यु के समाचार से बहुत दुख हुआ। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मैं गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूं और घायल हुए लोगों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूँ। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2021

Arrangements

PM announced Rs. 2L ex gratia for victims' families

Modi said all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured and announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also expressed grief over the deaths.

Rescue operations

CM asked the district administration to ensure immediate relief

The Chief Minister also asked the district administration to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations. He said the Prime Minister telephoned him and inquired about the incident. "The PM also prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured," the CM added. The police said all the deceased were tourists from different parts of the country.

Deceased

Here are the names of the deceased people

The deceased have been already identified. They have been identified as Maya Devi Biyani (55), her son Anurag Biyani (31) and daughter Richa Biyani (25) of Rajasthan, Pratiksha Sunil Patil (27) of Maharashtra, Deepa Sharma (34) of Jaipur, Amogh Bapat (27), Satish Katakbar (34) of Chhattisgarh, driver Umrab Singh (42) of West Bengal and Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak (37).