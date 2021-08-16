Himachal Pradesh landslide: Death toll climbs to 25

Two more bodies had been retrieved from the rubble at Chaura village on National Highway 5 in Nichar tehsil on Monday

Two more bodies were recovered on Monday from the site of the landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, taking the death toll to 25, a senior official said. State Disaster Management Director, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, said that as per Bhawanagar SHO's information, two bodies had been retrieved from the rubble at Chaura village on National Highway 5 in Nichar tehsil on Monday.

Details

SUV, its passengers could not be traced so far: Official

Mokhta said search and rescue operations, which had been suspended on Sunday night, resumed again on Monday morning. An SUV and its passengers feared buried under the rubble could not be traced so far, he said, adding that it might be possible that the vehicle rolled down with the debris. On the day of the incident, 10 bodies were recovered and 13 people rescued.

Background

Six more bodies were retrieved from the rubble on Saturday

Earlier on Wednesday, eight bodies were found in a taxi during the search and rescue operation. Two cars had also been recovered in a damaged condition on Wednesday, but no one was found in them. On Thursday, four bodies were found from the landslide site, while three were taken out on Friday. Subsequently, six bodies were retrieved from the rubble on Saturday.

Jai Ram Thakur

At least five people are still missing: Official

"Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had informed the state assembly after visiting the spot on Thursday that 16 people were still missing. After that, 11 bodies have been recovered so far. At least five people are still missing," officials said. Moreover, Thakur also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have assured all help from the Centre.

Further details

Rescue efforts being jointly carried out by NDRF, ITBP, police

Meanwhile, an HRTC bus was found in a badly damaged condition on Thursday. A truck was also found, which had rolled down towards a riverside due to stones falling down a mountainside, and the driver's body was recovered. Notably, the rescue operation is being carried out jointly by the National Disaster Response Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, and members of local police and home guards.

Information

Incident took place on Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway

To recall, on Wednesday, a massive landslide took place in Reckong Peo-Shimla Highway in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. Notably, just last month, nine tourists were killed and several others got injured after huge boulders fell on their vehicle in another area of Kinnaur.