Sridhar Ramesh Chamre (32), was shot dead near the international maritime boundary line in Arabian Sea on Saturday evening.

Ten personnel of the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) have reportedly been booked for the killing of an Indian fisherman off the Gujarat coast. The fisherman, Sridhar Ramesh Chamre (32), was shot dead near the international maritime boundary line in the Arabian Sea on Saturday evening. Chamre's mother Anusha asserted that he was within Indian territorial limits.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The latest case of "unprovoked" firing on an Indian fisherman could worsen Indo-Pakistan ties, pending investigation. Apart from Chamre's demise, one other fisherman suffered injuries in the firing. India has taken "serious note" of the case and has launched a probe. Meanwhile, Pakistan has claimed that the Indian fishing boat had "illegally transgressed" into its territorial waters.

Incident

What happened on Saturday?

A fishing boat with seven crew members was allegedly fired upon by PMSA personnel on Saturday evening at the maritime boundary between India and Pakistan near Okha. Chamre died after taking "multiple" gunshots to the chest, while Dilip Natu Solanki suffered injuries. The Porbandar Navi Bandar Police have registered a case of murder against 10 PMSA personnel based on Solanki's complaint.

Family

Boat set sail on October 26: Father

"My son was inside the Indian territorial limits," Anusha Chamre told Hindustan Times. She said Chamre had started working with boat owner Jayantilal Rathod three months ago. The fishing boat had set sail on October 26 and was set to return soon, Chamre's father Ramesh said. Ramesh said the Pakistan Navy is also rumored to have kidnapped six Indian fishermen.

India

How is India handling the case?

One person was killed and another was injured in the incident, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) confirmed. A probe has been launched by police authorities and details of the same will be available at a later stage, it said. Reportedly, India has "taken serious note" of the "unprovoked firing on an Indian fishing boat." It has initiated diplomatic talks with Pakistan.

Pakistan

What has Pakistan said?

In a statement, Pakistan has said that the PMSA ships had fired "warning" shots upon encountering the fishing boat that had "illegally transgressed" into its territorial waters. "Subsequently, PMSA fired directly onto the Indian boat after which it halted," the statement said. The other six crew members on board have been taken into custody for questioning, it added.