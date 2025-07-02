Hundreds of Maharashtra pilgrims stranded in Uttarakhand after cloudburst 

Hundreds of pilgrims from Maharashtra are currently stranded in Uttarakhand after a cloudburst hit the Char Dham Yatra on June 28, 2025. The incident led to landslides and blocked roads, affecting the Yamunotri Dham shrine and cutting off the Yamunotri area, where many tourists had checked into hotels. Over 150 tourists are believed to be trapped, and it may take at least eight days for normalcy to return.

Rescue coordination Maharashtra Deputy CM in touch with Uttarakhand counterpart Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been in touch with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to facilitate the safe rescue of these stranded tourists. Shinde confirmed that the Maharashtra Tourism Minister had also spoken to their Uttarakhand counterpart. He assured that all necessary measures were being taken for their safe return to Maharashtra.

Pilgrim journey Stranded tourists travel through debris to avoid starvation The stranded pilgrims are facing significant hardships as hotels ran out of food supplies after two days. To avoid starvation, around 100 yatris traveled in a private taxi to the nearest landslide point and walked 6-7km through debris and slippery mountain terrain to reach a village bus depot. Now safe from immediate danger, they have checked into another hotel with adequate supplies. The Uttarakhand government has directed them not to proceed till further notice.