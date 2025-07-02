Hundreds of Maharashtra pilgrims stranded in Uttarakhand after cloudburst
What's the story
Hundreds of pilgrims from Maharashtra are currently stranded in Uttarakhand after a cloudburst hit the Char Dham Yatra on June 28, 2025. The incident led to landslides and blocked roads, affecting the Yamunotri Dham shrine and cutting off the Yamunotri area, where many tourists had checked into hotels. Over 150 tourists are believed to be trapped, and it may take at least eight days for normalcy to return.
Rescue coordination
Maharashtra Deputy CM in touch with Uttarakhand counterpart
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been in touch with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to facilitate the safe rescue of these stranded tourists. Shinde confirmed that the Maharashtra Tourism Minister had also spoken to their Uttarakhand counterpart. He assured that all necessary measures were being taken for their safe return to Maharashtra.
Pilgrim journey
Stranded tourists travel through debris to avoid starvation
The stranded pilgrims are facing significant hardships as hotels ran out of food supplies after two days. To avoid starvation, around 100 yatris traveled in a private taxi to the nearest landslide point and walked 6-7km through debris and slippery mountain terrain to reach a village bus depot. Now safe from immediate danger, they have checked into another hotel with adequate supplies. The Uttarakhand government has directed them not to proceed till further notice.
Road restoration
Yamunotri National Highway being restored
As of July 1, work was underway to restore the Yamunotri National Highway in Uttarkashi district. Heavy machinery, including backhoe loaders and excavators, is being used day and night to clear the road. District Magistrate Prashant Arya is personally supervising relief and rehabilitation work in disaster-affected areas. Arya told ANI, "Traffic has been disrupted due to road washout at three places in Silai Band area. Work is being done on a war footing to make the road smooth for traffic."