Exemplary bravery: PM Modi lauds Uttarkashi workers for their patience

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:02 am Nov 29, 202311:02 am

PM Narendra Modi spoke with rescued Uttarkashi workers and lauded their courage and patience

Minutes after the 41 workers were rescued from the collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel in Uttarakhand on Tuesday night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with them and lauded their bravery and perseverance during their 17-day ordeal. In a telephone conversation, he also lauded them for remaining united throughout their time trapped in the tunnel. The workers were evacuated on wheeled stretchers through a steel chute after rat-hole miners horizontally drilled through the rubble after an auger machine failed.

Why does this story matter?

A portion of the 4.5km under-construction Silkyara tunnel collapsed on November 12. It is part of the ambitious Char Dham all-weather road project. The mental and physical state of the workers remained a concern as they remained without proper food, ventilation, or sunlight for days. The episode also serves as a wake-up call for environmental assessment and structural norms—especially in Himalayan projects—which were allegedly skipped in the Silkyara tunnel's construction, as in many others.

'Commendable' you did not lose hope: PM Modi to workers

While congratulating the rescued workers, PM Modi said it was "commendable" that the workers did not lose hope despite tough times. "We have the blessings of Kedarnath, Badrinath. Had something untoward happened, I can't describe how we could have taken that. You all have shown exemplary bravery," he said. The rescued workers were said to be in stable condition, with none requiring urgent medical attention.

PM Modi appreciates workers' unity during crisis

PM Modi also commended the workers for their unity during the crisis, noting that it's not uncommon for people to argue in such situations. "At times like this, it is not rare to get into a little tu tu-main main. This happens even in a railway compartment. But you all have remained united," he said. He also recognized Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister of state General VK Singh (retd) for their efforts in the rescue.

Watch: PM Modi having conversation with workers

Workers share their experience inside collapsed tunnel

One of the workers shared his experience with PM Modi, explaining how they spent 17 days in the tunnel. "Not even once did we feel weak or scared. Because we were 41 and used to stay together all the time," he said. "We are all from different states but we stayed together like brothers. We used to eat together. After dinner, we used to walk inside the 2.5 km tunnel. In the morning, we used to do yoga," he added.

Rescue operation lasted over 400 hours

The rescue operation took over 400 hours to complete. After facing numerous challenges, including a heavy-duty auger machine's failure, 12 "rat-hole miners" dug through the last 12 meters to reach the trapped men. International tunneling expert Arnold Dix was also brought in to assist with the operation, which garnered global attention. The workers belong to different states: Jharkhand (15), Uttar Pradesh (8), Bihar (5) Odisha (1), West Bengal (3), Assam (2), Uttarakhand (2), and Himachal Pradesh (1).

PM Modi tweets about successful rescue operation

After the successful rescue, PM Modi praised the workers and rescuers on X. "The success of the rescue operation of our laborer brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional," he wrote. "I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health," he posted. He also thanked the workers' families for their patience during this difficult time.