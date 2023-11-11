Uttarakhand: India's first Uniform Civil Code coming up next week

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 02:31 pm Nov 11, 202302:31 pm

Uttarakhand may implement India's first Uniform Civil Code next week

Uttarakhand will likely adopt the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) next week, making it the first Indian state to do so, India Today reported. Drafted by a committee headed by Justice (retired) Ranjana Desai, the UCC for Uttarakhand will reportedly be submitted to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the coming days. A special session of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly is also planned for the week following Diwali, where the UCC law is expected to be adopted, giving it legal standing.

Why does this story matter?

The UCC was a major electoral promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, with some of its state governments making a push for its implementation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also made strong arguments for the UCC, triggering speculations that the central government was looking to bring in a law to implement the same across the country. UCC intends to enforce common rules for people of all religions, in contrast to personal laws based on individual beliefs.

Justice Desai said UCC will bring gender equality

Earlier in June, Justice Desai, chief of the UCC draft committee for Uttarakhand, reportedly revealed that the UCC had been finalized for the state. She also mentioned that "the report of the expert committee along with the draft will be printed and submitted to the Government of Uttarakhand." The panel's emphasis was "to ensure gender equality while keeping women, children, and disabled persons in focus," ANI quoted Justice Desai as saying.

Consulted stakeholders before drafting recommendations: Justice Desai

Moreover, the expert committee claimed to have consulted various stakeholders, including political parties, religious leaders, women, and Uttarakhand residents, before drafting the recommendations. Reportedly, members of a sub-committee, set up in 2022, visited 40 different places in the state, including tribal villages, too. The Desai-led panel has met over 60 times till July and will reportedly submit the draft to the state government in the coming days. The draft bill reportedly seeks a complete ban on polygamy as well.

Gujarat may follow suit before 2024 Lok Sabha elections

In light of Uttarakhand's progress, reports suggested that Gujarat may also adopt the UCC before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, potentially making it the second Indian state to do so. Supporters of the UCC have reportedly been asserting that it would foster national unity and gender equality, while critics argue that it could encroach on religious and cultural freedoms. However, some regard it as the ruling BJP's attempt to dismantle minority populations' religious autonomy, using majoritarianism as a platform.

Political row erupted after Centre's UCC pitch

This UCC pitch from the Centre triggered a major political row across the country early this year. Many opposition parties accused PM Modi of weaponizing it for the BJP's political gains as assembly elections are approaching in several states. Congress leaders have also attacked the prime minister for using the UCC as a diversion tactic from actual problems like inflation, unemployment, and the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

What is Uniform Civil Code

The "Uniform Civil Code" aims to enforce a uniform legal framework for all citizens. Currently, every religion in India has its own set of rules that it adheres to regarding matters like adoption, succession, marriage, and divorce. Article 44 of the Indian Constitution mandates the government to create a uniform civil code for all citizens of the country irrespective of color, caste, and creed. However, there is religious freedom for people.