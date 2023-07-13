4 'kanwariyas' killed as 2 trucks collide in North Delhi

One truck was carrying pilgrims to Haridwar

Four people were killed on the spot and at least 15 others sustained injuries after two trucks collided on GT Karnal Road in the Alipur area of North Delhi around midnight, reported NDTV. According to reports, one of the injured was in critical condition. All the victims were kanwar yatris (pilgrims), who were traveling in one of the trucks to Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

One truck jumped road divider, hit another

The police said a preliminary investigation revealed a truck approaching Delhi lost control, jumped the road divider, and hit another truck carrying at least 20 kanwar yatris. The search for the rest of the pilgrims was on. The driver of the truck that lost control fled the scene after the accident. Meanwhile, the officials cleared the road for traffic movement and registered a case.

