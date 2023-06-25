India

286 Metro stations in 15hrs: Delhi man sets Guinness record

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan June 25, 2023 | 03:11 pm 2 min read

Delhi Man sets Guinness World Record by covering all Delhi Metro stations in 15 hours

A resident of Delhi named Shashank Manu has set a new Guinness World Record for traveling in all of the 286 stations of the Delhi Metro in just 15 hours 22 minutes 49 seconds, The Indian Express reported. A freelance researcher and traveler, Manu reportedly achieved this feat in April 2021 but was awarded the certificate by Guinness World Records after two years.

Record was mistakenly awarded to Delhi Metro employee earlier

The record was earlier awarded to a revenue inspector of the Delhi Metro, Prafull Singh, who took 16 hours and two minutes to cover all stations on August 29, 2021. However, Manu claimed to have covered the stations in less than 16 hours in April 2021. It apparently took months of communication between Manu and Guinness World Records to have the record corrected.

Manu videographed journey of his record

Manu reportedly took photographs at nearly every Delhi Metro station while attempting to set the record and also had "independent witnesses" of his journey. He also captured an uncut video of the whole trip, including the opening and closing times of the train doors. Finally, he made it to the Guinness World Records for the "fastest time to travel across all metro stations."

Most satisfying was to make itinerary of Delhi Metro: Manu

The most satisfying experience, according to Manu, was making a Delhi Metro line itinerary covering all stations in the least possible time. He reportedly began the attempt at 5:00am on April 14 on the blue line and concluded it at 8:30pm on the green line at Brigadier Hoshiar Singh Metro Station. He had three mini-breaks in between, including a lunch break at Kashmere Gate.

