India

Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain, more downpours likely

Delhi-NCR wakes up to heavy rain, more downpours likely

Written by Snehadri Sarkar May 27, 2023, 10:29 am 3 min read

Delhiites wake up to rain, thunderstorms on Saturday morning

Residents of Delhi-NCR woke up to heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on Saturday, while power cuts were reported in several areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted thunderstorms and dust storms with light to moderate intensity downpours and winds with a speed of 40-70km/h in Delhi and adjourning areas for the next few hours, reported PTI. Flight operations were also reportedly affected.

Why does this story matter?

On Friday, the weather department forecasted that India would be receiving normal monsoon rains this year and stated that the monsoon onset is likely on June 4 over Kerala.

The season is expected to produce 96% of normal rainfall between June and September.

The IMD also said the temperatures in June would remain unchanged and hover above normal in most parts of the country.

Pleasant weather to persist for next few days: IMD

Further, the IMD predicted that pleasant weather would persist for the next three to four days. "A cluster of cloud patches are passing through the Delhi-NCR. Under its influence: Thunderstorm/duststorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-70km/h would continue Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during next 2 hours," the weather office said on Saturday morning.

Here's IMD's weather forecast

Flight opernations disrupted at Delhi airport amid poor weather

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport said that flight operations were impacted amid the bad weather, with the airport authorities advising fliers to check arrival and departure schedules with their respective airlines. As per the data from the airport in Delhi, the national capital experienced moderate to severe thunderstorms with powerful gusty winds. At 6:00am on Saturday, the westerly-southwesterly reached 65kmph, gusting at 99kmph.

Twitter post by Delhi airport

Parts UP, Rajasthan, Haryana to experience heavy to moderate rains

The adjoining areas of the Delhi-NCR that are reportedly likely to receive rain are Chhapraula, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Ballabhgarh, Chandpur, and Hastinapur in Uttar Pradesh. As per the weather office, Rajasthan's Bhadra, Sidhmukh, and Sadulpur and Haryana's Hissar, Meham, Hansi, and Bhiwani areas are also set to rainfall.

Rain brings much-needed relief from heat

Notably, the rain comes three days after IMD said that the heatwave has ended in India and issued an orange alert. "Heatwave has ended in entire India. From today temperature will decrease, and it will be cloudy. We have issued Orange Alert for hailstorms, storms, and rain in Rajasthan, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chandigarh," IMD scientist RK Jenamani said on Wednesday.