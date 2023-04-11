India

India likely to witness normal monsoon this year: IMD

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 11, 2023, 02:14 pm 1 min read

Notably, India has been witnessing spells of rainfall for the past few weeks

Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, the Director-General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said on Tuesday that India is expected to witness a normal monsoon this year, reported ANI. He added that El Nino, the Pacific weather pattern that adds to the rising temperatures, would likely develop during monsoon, the impact of which might be seen during the second half of the season.

Most regions of India to witness normal monsoon

As per IMD, normal monsoon is likely over many regions of Peninsular India, and adjoining East Central India, East India, Northeast India, and some parts of Northwest India. Meanwhile, normal to below-normal rain is expected over some areas of Northwest India, West Central India, and Northeast India. Notably, India has been witnessing spells of rainfall, hailstorms, and thunderstorms for the past few weeks.