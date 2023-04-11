India

India reports 5,676 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in 24 hours

India reports 5,676 COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths in 24 hours

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 11, 2023, 01:11 pm 1 min read

As per the official data, India's recovery rate is at 98.73%

India reported 5,676 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, compared to 5,880 cases the previous day, according to the Union Health Ministry's data on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the active cases reached 37,093, and the death toll increased to 53,10,00 with 21 fresh fatalities. So far, the country has registered a total of 4,47,68,172 COVID-19 cases.

Hospitals conducting mock drills to check readiness

As per the official data, India's recovery rate is at 98.73%, with a total of 4,42,00,079 people recovered so far. The data also revealed that over 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far. On Tuesday, hospitals across the country will witness the second day of mock drills to take stock of preparedness against the disease.