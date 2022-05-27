India

COVID-19: India logs 2,710 fresh cases, 14 more deaths

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky May 27, 2022, 12:08 pm 3 min read

India on Friday reported over 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, an increase of around 100 cases from the previous day. The country's active caseload currently stands at 15,814, which accounts for 0.04% of the total cases recorded so far. In the past 24 hours, a total of 2,710 fresh cases and 14 more fatalities were recorded. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate stood at 98.75%.

Context Why does this story matter?

Meanwhile, the active caseload and weekly positivity rate also witnessed an increase on Friday.

Notably, India is currently witnessing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, with some experts predicting the fourth wave in June.

This comes after the country recorded a sharp decline in infections from January end to April beginning.

Statistics 2,296 patients discharged

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, India reported a total of 4,31,47,530 COVID-19 cases until Friday morning, while the cumulative death count stands at 5,24,539. With 2,296 fresh discharges, the number of total recoveries in the country climbed to 4,26,07,177. On the other hand, the daily and weekly positivity rates were recorded at 0.58% and 0.52%, respectively.

States Maharashtra adds most new cases

Maharashtra—one of the worst-hit states so far—recorded 511 new cases and 324 more recoveries on Thursday. While Karnataka saw 153 new cases and 175 discharges, Tamil Nadu recorded 59 fresh infections and 43 recoveries. On the other hand, Delhi reported 403 new cases and 503 discharges. Meanwhile, Kerala was yet to report its COVID-19 data for Thursday till the time of filing this report.

Trend India's third wave peaked in January

Notably, India witnessed a massive spurt in coronavirus cases in December-end and at the beginning of January—dubbed India's third wave—due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. The third wave peaked on January 21, 2022, when 3.47 lakh single-day cases were recorded. However, this was lower compared to the second wave, when 4.14 lakh single-day infections were recorded at its peak on May 7, 2021.

Vaccination Over 192 crore vaccine doses administered

As of Friday morning, India administered over 192.8 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses. Overall, over 88.5 crore people have been fully vaccinated, while more than 101.05 crore people have received at least one dose. On Friday alone, India administered over 1.5 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses till 10:30 am, including over 93,000 second doses and nearly 27,000 first doses, according to the Co-WIN dashboard.

Data 3.26 crore 'precautionary' doses administered

Meanwhile, India has administered over 3.26 crore "precautionary" doses since January 10. On Friday, over 17,000 people in the age group of 18-59 years and over 16,000 people aged above 60 years were given the precautionary dose till 10:30 am.