US legislators unanimously vote to declassify intelligence on COVID-19 origins

Mar 11, 2023

WHO declared COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020

The United States (US) House of Representatives on Friday voted unanimously to declassify information on possible links between the COVID-19 pandemic and the Wuhan Institute of Virology, China, reported AP. The bill will now require President Joe Biden's approval, but it is unclear whether he would sign it into law, per reports. "I haven't made that decision yet," Biden reportedly said about the matter.

US intelligence agencies divided over lab leak or virus spillover

The effort to declassify intelligence on the origins of COVID-19 came after the Energy Department, one of the 18 United States intelligence agencies, concluded last month the virus most likely escaped from a Wuhan lab. Although, several agencies believe that spillover from animals was the source of the deadly virus. Meanwhile, experts say the true origin of COVID-19 may not be known for years.