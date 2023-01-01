World

Taiwan offers China assistance in coping with fresh COVID-19 surge

Taiwan offers China assistance in coping with fresh COVID-19 surge

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jan 01, 2023, 07:40 pm 2 min read

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen has offered help to China to deal with fresh COVID-19 surge

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said on Sunday that the self-ruled democratic island is ready to help China cope with its fresh COVID-19 spike. Last month, China eased strict covid restrictions under the "zero-Covid" policy after three years-ending lockdowns, contact tracking, forced testing, and canceling quarantine. The restrictions severely hampered people's travel and other activities in the country.

Why does this story matter?

Taiwan's offer comes as China recently undertook a series of military maneuvers near Taiwan—an action that faced criticism from the West.

Meanwhile, Western media reported that China is battling to keep coronavirus outbreaks under control.

Social media clips showed COVID-19 sufferers crammed inside crematoriums and health clinics in China.

However, China blasted the claims, calling them unfair and part of a politically motivated effort.

Taiwan President offered aid during New Year speech

"Based on humanitarian needs, we are willing to provide necessary assistance (to China) as needed, so that more people can put the pandemic behind and have a healthy and peaceful new year," Ing-wen said on Sunday in her New Year message. She did not, however, specify the details of the forms of assistance Taipei would give to China.

China's COVID-19 scenario changed drastically

According to a new study, leaving 'zero-COVID' abruptly might result in roughly one million fatalities. Reportedly, China is seeing an unprecedented surge of COVID-19 infections extending from its major cities into its rural areas. China's policy reversal on COVID-19 guidelines caught citizens and the medical system off guard, leaving hospitals struggling amid COVID-19's unprecedented surge.

President Ing-wen's renewed calls for stability

Ing-wen also urged Beijing to preserve peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait in her New Year's speech, saying it is the region's collective obligation and expectation. "War is not an option to solve problems. Only through dialogue, cooperation, and the common goal of fostering peaceful development and regional stability can we bring security and happiness to more people," she said.

More countries impose COVID-19 curbs on travelers from China

Following an increase in COVID-19 instances, more than a dozen nations and territories have implemented restrictions on Chinese tourists. Negative test results have been mandated by Australia and Canada for all travelers from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao. The new restrictions were issued on Sunday. Other nations that have enacted similar travel restrictions include the United States, Japan, and South Korea.