Mask up in crowded places: Mandaviya advises after high-level meeting

Written by Prateek Talukdar Dec 21, 2022, 02:54 pm 1 min read

India reported 129 new COVID-19 cases and a death in the last 24 hours

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya presided over a meeting with top officials to review India's COVID-19 situation as cases are seeing a resurgence globally, especially in China. He emphasized that COVID-19 was not over yet and said that people should wear masks in crowded places. He said that the ministry was prepared to tackle "any situation" and has asked concerned authorities to stay alert.

Why does this story matter?

In view of the rising COVID-19 cases in Brazil, China, Japan, South Korea, and the US, the ministry earlier directed all states to increase genome sequencing of positive cases through the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) network to track variants.

China is reportedly seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases after a "sudden" relaxation of its strict zero-COVID policy following anti-lockdown protests.

Indian health ministry holds key meeting as China witnesses surge in Covid cases. pic.twitter.com/vSz6g30PXc — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) December 21, 2022