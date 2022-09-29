Sports

Naseem Shah contracts COVID-19, gets ruled out of England series

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 29, 2022, 07:55 pm 2 min read

Naseem Shah has been ruled out of England series (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series versus England at home. Shah has contracted COVID-19 a day after he was admitted to the hospital for contracting pneumonia. As per ESPNcricinfo, Naseem has been released from hospital, and the PCB said he was "feeling better." Here are further details on the same,

Details Second person in the Pakistan camp to have contracted COVID-19

Naseem is the second person in the Pakistan camp to have contracted COVID-19 in the ongoing series against England. Last week, an unnamed member of the Pakistan support staff tested positive. As per ESPNcricinfo, on that occasion, the individual did not travel with the squad to the National Stadium in Karachi for the second T20I.

Information In-house medical panel was monitoring Naseem

On Wednesday, the PCB announced that their in-house medical panel was monitoring Naseem after he contracted pneumonia. The board said any calls on his participation in the remainder of the series against would be made after assessing his medical reports.

Naseem Naeem could be doubtful for the forthcoming tour of NZ

Naseem is a doubt for the forthcoming tour of New Zealand. The tri-series involving Bangladesh will start on October 7 in Christchurch. The Pakistan squad leaves for New Zealand on October 3. The final will be played on October 14. Pakistan will then travel to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup. Their opening match is against India.

Information Pakistan lead the proceedings versus England

Pakistan, who went down 1-0 in the 7-match series, claimed the second game before going down once again. However, they have won the next two games, taking a 3-2 lead. The sixth T20I is tomorrow and a win will help the hosts clinch the trophy.