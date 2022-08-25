Sports

ENG vs SA, 2nd Test: Visitors bowled out for 151

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 25, 2022, 08:57 pm 2 min read

Anderson took three wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

After winning the series opener at Lord's, South Africa are off to a horrid start in the second Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. Veteran pacers James Anderson and Stuart Broad ran through the South African batting line-up as the Proteas innings folded on 151. England skipper Ben Stokes too chipped in with a couple of wickets. Here are further details.

Innings How did the innings pan out?

Anderson drew first blood for England in the form of Sarel Erwee after South Africa elected to bat. In no time, the Proteas were reduced to 76/5, with Broad, Anderson, and Stokes ripping them apart. Anderson then took two quick wickets, further denting SA's plight. Kagiso Rabada slammed a valiant 36 before Jack Leach and Ollie Robinson cleaned the tail (151).

Anderson Anderson enters record books

Anderson entered the record books on Day 1. He has become the first-ever player to feature in 100 Tests in a country. Earlier this year, he broke the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who played 94 Tests in India. The legendary Ricky Ponting represented Australia in 92 Tests in the nation. Anderson is playing his 174th Test at the moment.

Wickets Anderson was the pick of England's bowlers

Yet again, Anderson was the pick of England's bowlers. He took three wickets for just 32 runs in 15 overs (dismissed Erwee, Simon Harmer, and Keshav Maharaj). The right-arm seamer delivered four maiden overs. Anderson, the most successful pacer in Test cricket, has already taken over 660 wickets. He could become the first-ever pacer to touch the 600 and 700-wicket mark in Tests.

Information Broad also picked three wickets

Anderson's compatriot Stuart Broad also picked three wickets. He conceded 37 runs in 11 overs (ER: 3.40). Stokes got rid of Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen, while Robinson and Leach took a wicket each toward the end of the innings.

Batting Rabada was SA's top-scorer

Rabada finished as SA's top-scorer in the first innings. He smashed a crucial 36 off 72 deliveries (2 fours). Rabada stitched a pivotal 35-run stand with Anrich Nortje, keeping SA afloat. Keegan Petersen and Kyle Verreynne were the only others to have touched the 20-run mark during the innings. The duo got starts but fell to Broad eventually.