James Anderson plays his 100th Test at home, scripts history

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 25, 2022, 06:54 pm 2 min read

Anderson is playing his 174th Test

The ongoing England-South Africa Test marked the 100th match of James Anderson in the format in England. He has become the first-ever player to feature in 100 Tests in a country. Anderson, the most successful fast bowler in Test history, remains unstoppable even at 40. He is still the backbone of England's pace attack in Test cricket. Here are the stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Anderson, the greatest exponent of swing bowling, is featuring in his 100th Test at home.

Earlier this year, he broke the record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who played 94 Tests in India.

The legendary Ricky Ponting represented Australia in 92 Tests in the nation.

Anderson is now the first-ever cricketer to play 100 Tests in a country.

Information A veteran of over 170 Tests

Anderson remains the only cricketer besides Tendulkar to feature in over 170 Test matches. The latter went on to play 200 matches in the format. Anderson is playing his 174th Test at the moment. Ponting and Steve Waugh follow Anderson with 168 appearances each.

Anderson Most Test wickets by a pacer

Anderson is the most successful fast bowler in Test cricket, having broken Glenn McGrath's record of wickets (563) in 2018. He made his Test debut in May 2003 against Zimbabwe. Nearly two decades later, he became the first-ever fast bowler to complete 650 Test wickets. Anderson is presently the third-highest wicket-taker in the format after Muthiah Muralidaran (800) and Shane Warne (708).

Milestone A memorable day for Anderson!

Anderson became the first-ever fast bowler to touch the 600-wicket mark in Test cricket on August 25, 2020. He achieved the milestone on Day 5 of the third Test against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. In terms of balls, Anderson is the second-fastest to 600 Test wickets. Anderson, who took 33,717 deliveries to script history, is separated from Muralidaran by six balls.

Information Will Anderson get to 700 Test wickets

Anderson has already taken over 660 wickets in Test cricket. He is set to become only the third bowler in Test history with 700 scalps. Anderson could become the first-ever pacer to touch the 600 and 700-wicket mark in Tests.

