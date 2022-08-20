Sports

India beat Zimbabwe in second ODI, seal series: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 20, 2022, 06:23 pm 2 min read

India beat Zimbabwe in the second ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Indian cricket team beat Zimbabwe in the second ODI to take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India were clinical with the ball after KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field. Zimbabwe were folded for just 161. Sean Williams scored a 42-run knock. Shardul Thakur claimed three wickets. In response, India sealed the deal over the hosts (167/5).

ZIM vs IND How did the match pan out?

Zimbabwe openers added 20 runs before the side lost four scalps with the score reading 31/4. Thereafter a 41-run stand was stitched between Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams. Zimbabwe lost wickets at regular intervals to fold for 161. India lost KL Rahul (1) early on before Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill stepped up. India were 97/4 before Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson did well.

Bowling Notable numbers for the Indian bowlers

Indian pacer Shardul Thakur took three wickets for 38 runs from his seven overs. Shardul has raced to 35 ODI scalps at 33.34. He surpassed former Indian pacer L Balaji (34) in terms of ODI wickets. Kuldeep Yadav (1/49) has 110 ODI scalps, matching the tally of Yuvraj Singh. Playing his 14th ODI, Prasidh Krishna (1/28) has gone on register 25 scalps.

Do you know? Key numbers for Dhawan and Gill

Dhawan scored a brisk 33-run knock, having faced 21 balls. He smashed four fours. Dhawan has raced to 6,607 runs in ODIs at 45.88. Against Zimbabwe, Dhawan has 327 runs at 54.50. Gill chipped in with 33 runs. He now has 369 runs at 61.50.

Information Five successive away series wins versus Zimbabwe

India have won won five successive away ODI series versus Zimbabwe. Prior to this, India beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in 1998, 5-0 in 2013, 3-0 in 2015, and 3-0 in 2016. This was India's 13th successive ODI win over Zimbabwe away (home of opposition).

Zimbabwe Key stats of the Zimbabwe batters

Sean Williams hit three fours and a six in his 42-run effort. The senior Zimbabwe batter has 4,192 runs at 34.93. Raza, who managed 16, has gone past 3,500 ODI runs. He has 3,511 runs at 36.57. Ryan Burl scored a 49-ball 37. He now has 486 runs at 23.14.

Information A solid 43* from the bat of Samson

Sanju Samson played a match-winning 43*-run knock for India. The talented cricketer smashed three fours and four sixes in an entertaining knock. Samson has raced to 161 runs in ODIs. He also shared a fifty-plus stand alongside Hooda (25).