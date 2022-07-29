Sports

WI vs IND, T20Is: Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul

WI vs IND, T20Is: Sanju Samson replaces KL Rahul

Written by V Shashank Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jul 29, 2022, 05:39 pm 2 min read

Sanju Samson has replaced Rahul (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

In a major development, Indian batter Sanju Samson will be replacing KL Rahul in the T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against West Indies, starting later this evening. As per a report on ESPNcricinfo, Rahul, who tested COVID-19 positive last week, has fully recovered. However, the Karnataka batter has been advised a week's rest by the BCCI medical professionals. Here's more.

India's squad for WI T20Is: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rahul has been recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after undergoing sports hernia surgery in June.

As per ESPNcricinfo, he would have missed the West Indies tour even if he returned the two mandatory negative tests.

Rahul, who has not played competitive cricket since May this year, will instead focus on the upcoming ODI series in Zimbabwe.

Rahul Set-backs loom over Rahul

Rahul was named as India's stand-in skipper for the five-match T20Is against the Proteas last month. However, a groin injury - for which he underwent surgery - ruled him out of contention. Rahul even skipped the England tour, which comprised three ODIs and as many T20I Internationals. His induction to the T20I squad for the Windies tour was already subject to fitness.

Do you know? Rahul last played a T20I in November 2021

Earlier this year, Rahul was ruled out of the West Indies T20I series at home. He had sustained an upper left hamstring strain while fielding in the second ODI against the Caribbeans. Notably, Rahul last played a T20I in November 2021 (vs New Zealand).

Samson Samson will hope to show his mettle

Samson was seen in action in the concluded three-match one-dayers against WI. He managed scores of 12, 54, and 6*. He also clocked his maiden ODI fifty in the series. Samson is a fearless cricketer who plays T20 cricket as they should. He hoarded 458 runs in IPL 2022, striking at over 140. That was followed by a 42-ball 77 against Ireland in Dublin.