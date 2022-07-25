Sports

A look at the unbreakable records in One-Day Internationals

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 25, 2022, 06:56 pm 4 min read

MS Dhoni has over 5,000 runs batting at number six or lower in ODIs

Earlier this month, England's Ben Stokes announced a sudden retirement from ODI cricket. The 31-year-old all-rounder felt playing all three formats is "unsustainable". His retirement sparked a debate regarding the redundancy of 50-overs cricket. Several cricketing greats believe the format is dying a "slow death". There have been calls to scrap ODI cricket. Let us have a look at some of unbreakable records (ODIs).

Runs Most runs in ODI cricket

Why not start with this monumental record of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar in ODI cricket! Tendulkar, who played his last ODI in 2012, bowed out with 18,426 runs. He played as many as 463 ODIs in his career, that spanned over two decades. The tally includes 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries. In 2010, Tendulkar became the first-ever cricketer to slam an ODI double-century.

Do you know? The Master Blaster is miles ahead of anyone!

Tendulkar has 4,192 more runs than the second-placed Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). The former is the only cricketer with over 15,000, 16,000, 17,000, 18,000 ODI runs. Among active cricketers, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is his nearest rival (12,344).

Score Highest individual ODI score; most ODI double-tons

In 2013, Rohit Sharma became just the third Indian batter after Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag to slam an ODI double-ton (209 vs Australia). A year later, the Indian opener played an astronomical knock that shattered numerous records. He registered a record-breaking 264 against Sri Lanka, the highest individual score in the format. In 2017, Rohit once again touched the 200-run mark (208* vs SL).

Chasing Virat Kohli's record in successful run-chases

Virat Kohli might not be at his best presently, but his ODI record in run-chases deserves a special mention. King Kohli is the only cricketer to have slammed over 20 (22) ODI centuries in successful run-chases. He averages an astonishing 93.32 in this regard. In terms of runs (successful run-chases), Kohli (5,413) is next to only Tendulkar (5,490).

Wickets Only pacer to take over 500 ODI wickets

Fast bowlers have failed to stamp their authority in ODI cricket of late. There was a time when seamers ruled this format due to the one-ball rule. Known as the Sultan of Swing, Wasim Akram remains the only pacer with over 500 ODI wickets. Nearly two decades after his retirement, he is the second-highest wicket-taker in 50-overs cricket after Sri Lanka's Muthiah Muralidaran (534).

ABD Fastest ODI century

South Africa's AB de Villiers has the record for the fastest ODI hundred (31 balls). He achieved the feat against West Indies in 2015. ABD went on to smash 149 from just 44 balls at Johannesburg in that match. He struck at a staggering rate of 338.63 in that innings. It will take an extraordinary talent to break this record in ODIs.

Run-chase Highest successful run-chase in ODI cricket

Before the advent of T20s, there were rare instances of a team scoring over 300 in an ODI. In 2006, the world witnessed an uncanny match between South Africa and Australia in Johannesburg. Australia went on to score a mammoth 434/4 after electing to bat. In what turned out to be a final-over thriller, the Proteas managed to get over the line (438/9).

Figures Only bowler to take over seven wickets in an ODI

Former Sri Lankan pacer Chaminda Vaas has the record for best figures in an ODI (8/19 vs Zimbabwe, 2001). Over two decades later, none of the players have managed to take more than seven wickets in an ODI. Pakistan's Shahid Afridi follows Vaas in this regard (7/12 vs West Indies, 2011). Notable, Vaas also took a historic hat-trick during that match.

Records A look at other notable records

Herschelle Gibbs remains the only cricketer to have slammed 6 sixes in an over (ODIs). MS Dhoni is the only player to have smashed over 5,000 runs batting at number six or lower in the format. No other cricketer than Dhoni has led India in 200 ODIs. The list also includes Australia's record of winning three consecutive World Cup titles (1999, 2003, 2007).