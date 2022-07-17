Sports

ENG vs IND: Hardik Pandya registers his career-best ODI figures

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 17, 2022, 08:31 pm 2 min read

Hardik Pandya claimed figures worth 4/24 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

All-rounder Hardik Pandya was the pick of India's bowlers in the third ODI against England at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. He claimed incredible figures of 4/24 in seven overs, his career-best in 50-over cricket. Hardik dismissed Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, and Jos Buttler in the match. England were bowled out for 259 in 45.5 overs. Here are the key stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hardik's career underwent a dull phase since the last edition of the T20 World Cup.

Fitness concerns had ruled him out of contention.

However, the all-rounder bounced back in IPL 2022, leading Gujarat Titans to their maiden title.

And, Hardik has been phenomenal with both bat and ball in international cricket too.

This time, he has claimed his career-best ODI figures.

Information Hardik's previous-best figures came on his ODI debut

Hardik finished with stupendous figures of 4/24 in seven overs. He bowled as many as three maiden overs. Interestingly, it is the first instance of Hardik taking more than three wickets in an ODI. His previous-best ODI figures came on his debut (3/31 vs NZ).

Do you know? Hardik loves bowling in England

Hardik now has his best bowling figures in each of the three formats in England. His only five-wicket haul in Tests came in 2018 at Nottingham (5/28). Meanwhile, Hardik's career-best T20I figures came in Southampton earlier this month (4/33).

Stats International numbers of Hardik in 2022

Hardik has played 12 internationals for India in 2022. He has slammed 246 runs in these matches at a remarkable average of 41.00. The Indian all-rounder also owns 12 wickets at 20.08 (average difference of 20.91). Hardik has six wickets each in ODIs and T20Is. Interestingly, he has a four-wicket haul each in both white-ball formats this year.

Stats His stats in international cricket

Once a mainstay all-rounder for India across formats, Hardik has been troubled by back injuries in the last three years. He made his international debut in January 2016 in a T20I against Australia. Hardik has represented India in 11 Tests, 66 ODIs, and 63 T20Is. He has picked 128 international wickets at an average of 33.46. Besides, he owns international 2,617 runs at 29.40.