5th Test, England beat India: Decoding the WTC 2021-23 table

Jul 05, 2022

Root and Bairstow helped England beat India (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England chased down 378 runs to win the rescheduled fifth Test versus India. India scored 416 in the first innings with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja hammering respective tons. England managed 284/10 after Jonny Bairstow slammed 106. India then perished for 245 before Joe Root and Bairstow's unbeaten tons helped England get past the line (378/3). We decode the ICC World Test Championship table.

5th Test England make light work of India

India were 98/5 in the first innings before Pant and Jadeja added a 200-plus stand. Their centuries helped India post 416/10. For England, James Anderson claimed a fifer. England were reduced to 83/5 and Bairstow guided them to 284/10. Fifties from Cheteshwar Pujara and Pant weren't enough as India were bundled out for 245. Root (142*) and Bairstow (114*) helped England win thereafter.

Duo The current scenario of India and England

Across four Test series, India have played 12 matches, winning six, losing four, and drawing two. Their points percentage took a hit, going down to 53.47. Third-placed India have collected 77 points. Meanwhile, England are placed seventh. They won their fourth Test in a row and have a points percentage of 33.33. England have won five, lost seven, and drawn four matches (4 series).

Duo Australia and SA occupy the top two spots

Australia's points percentage tally reads 77.78 after they beat Sri Lanka in the first Test. They have six wins and three draws across three Test series. Notably, they are yet to lose a Test in the concurrent WTC cycle. Second-placed SA (71.43) have collected five wins and two losses across three Test series. They will tour England, host WI, and visit Australia next.

Do you know? What next for the two sides?

India are next set to play Bangladesh away for a two-Test series. This will be followed by a four-Test series at home against the Aussies. England are scheduled to play South Africa for a three-Test series, besides touring Pakistan as well (3 Tests).

SL Sri Lanka falter to sixth place in WTC standings

SL's points percentage has taken a massive beating from 55.56 to 47.62. They are seated sixth, having claimed three wins, three losses, and a draw. They are underway in their fourth Test series in the 2021-23 cycle. Next, SL will face the Aussies in the decisive Test in Galle, starting July 8. Then, they will host Pakistan (two Tests) and tour NZ (two Tests).

PAK, WI Pakistan, WI afloat in the middle

Pakistan (52.38), seated fourth, have snared three wins, two losses, and as many draws. They will tour SL (two Tests) followed by hosting England (three Tests) and NZ (two Tests). WI (50.00) are now the fifth-placed side on the WTC table. They have mustered four wins, three losses, and two draws. They will tour SA and Australia for two Tests each.

NZ New Zealand have dropped to eighth

New Zealand, who were the inaugural WTC champions, have stooped to the eighth spot in the standings after the recent 3-0 whitewash against England. They have a points percentage of 25.93. The Kiwis have won two Tests, besides losing six and drawing one. They will tour Pakistan (two Tests) in December later this year and host Sri Lanka (two Tests) in March 2023.

Information Bangladesh languish at the bottom

With a points percentage of 13.33, Bangladesh languish at the bottom. Bangladesh saw a dip post the 2-0 defeat versus WI. They have one win, eight losses, and a draw across five series. They will be gearing up to host India for two Tests next.