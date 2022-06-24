Sports

Adil Rashid to miss white-ball series versus India: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Jun 24, 2022, 01:22 pm 2 min read

Rashid was one of England's top performers versus India in 2018 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England's ace leg-spinner Adil Rashid will skip the upcoming white-ball leg against India, starting July 7. The 34-year-old has been granted leave for the Hajj pilgrimage. The limited-over duels will comprise three T20Is and as many ODIs. Notably, Rashid was one of England's top performers in the home series against India in 2018. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

Rashid is England's greatest leg-spinner in the limited-overs.

At home, he has snapped up 95 wickets in ODIs, while it is 31 T20I scalps at 20.83.

He even racked up a decent show in the concluded three-match ODIs versus the Netherlands, garnering three scalps at an economy of 5.17.

Given Rashid's brilliance as a white-ball specialist, his absence could prove costly for the Englishmen.

2018 Rashid shone in the limited-overs leg versus India

Rashid was England's highest wicket-taker in the three-match ODIs versus India in 2018. He had snapped up six wickets while averaging a stellar 24.83. His best figures in the series read 3/49. He played a pivotal part in the hosts' 2-1 triumph. Meanwhile, Rashid's economical exploits were class apart in the T20Is, given he bowled at a rate of 7.17 throughout.

Information A look at Rashid's white-ball numbers vs India

Rashid has snared seven wickets in 11 T20Is against India at an economy of 7.80. In ODIs, the crafty spinner holds nine wickets from eight match-ups at an economy of 6.44. Overall, he has 162 wickets in 115 ODIs, while it's 81 T20I scalps.

Parkinson Parkinson to make way into the limited-overs side

25-year-old Matt Parkinson could get an opportunity in the white-ball series. Since making his ODI debut in 2020, the leg-spinner has pocketed five wickets across five appearances. He has an economy of 5.85, with the best figures of 2/28. Meanwhile, Parkinson averages an impressive 22.16 across four T20 Internationals. He has scalped six wickets and has a four-wicket haul to his name (4/47).