Adil Rashid to miss white-ball series versus India: Here's why
England's ace leg-spinner Adil Rashid will skip the upcoming white-ball leg against India, starting July 7. The 34-year-old has been granted leave for the Hajj pilgrimage. The limited-over duels will comprise three T20Is and as many ODIs. Notably, Rashid was one of England's top performers in the home series against India in 2018. Here are further details.
- Rashid is England's greatest leg-spinner in the limited-overs.
- At home, he has snapped up 95 wickets in ODIs, while it is 31 T20I scalps at 20.83.
- He even racked up a decent show in the concluded three-match ODIs versus the Netherlands, garnering three scalps at an economy of 5.17.
- Given Rashid's brilliance as a white-ball specialist, his absence could prove costly for the Englishmen.
Rashid was England's highest wicket-taker in the three-match ODIs versus India in 2018. He had snapped up six wickets while averaging a stellar 24.83. His best figures in the series read 3/49. He played a pivotal part in the hosts' 2-1 triumph. Meanwhile, Rashid's economical exploits were class apart in the T20Is, given he bowled at a rate of 7.17 throughout.
Rashid has snared seven wickets in 11 T20Is against India at an economy of 7.80. In ODIs, the crafty spinner holds nine wickets from eight match-ups at an economy of 6.44. Overall, he has 162 wickets in 115 ODIs, while it's 81 T20I scalps.
25-year-old Matt Parkinson could get an opportunity in the white-ball series. Since making his ODI debut in 2020, the leg-spinner has pocketed five wickets across five appearances. He has an economy of 5.85, with the best figures of 2/28. Meanwhile, Parkinson averages an impressive 22.16 across four T20 Internationals. He has scalped six wickets and has a four-wicket haul to his name (4/47).