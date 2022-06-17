Sports

Hardik is the best captain I've played under: Yash Dayal

Newcomers Gujarat Titans (GT) were capped winners of the Indian Premier League 2022 season. 24-year-old Yash Dayal was one of the key contributors in their titular run. The left-arm quick snared eye-popping figures of 1/18 on the night of the final. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Dayal heaped praise on Titans' skipper, Hardik Pandya, and talked in length about his captaincy style. Here's more.

"Hardik Pandya is very calm and confident, and he knows what to do at what point of the game," said Dayal to ESPNcricinfo. "He [Hardik] is a bowler's captain. If you have confidence in yourself, he lets you take your own decisions. That further boosts the confidence of a bowler. I would say he is the best captain I have played under."

Dayal fetched a price of Rs. 3.2 crore by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 mega auction. He fared well under Pandya, with decent returns in his maiden season. Dayal claimed 11 wickets in nine matches, averaging 26.90. He made his IPL debut against Rajasthan Royals, pocketing figures of 3/40 comprising Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

2022 marked Pandya's maiden attempt at captaincy in IPL.

Being roped in by the Titans, the former MI player had an incredible season, excelling both as a leader and as a player.

There were a few doubts regarding his performance, primarily because of his injury struggles prior to the tournament.

Plus, the all-rounder hadn't bowled for a long time.

Pandya silenced all his critics.

GT Titans had a commanding run under Pandya

Gujarat Titans were deemed one of the strongest sides ahead of IPL 2022. Rightly so, the Pandya-led team was the first to qualify for the all-important playoffs. They eventually became only the second side since 2011 to win the IPL title after topping the points table. Mumbai Indians are the only other side to achieve this feat in this period.

Pandya boasts an 11-4 win-loss record as a captain in the IPL. With the bat, the hard-hitter has amassed 487 runs from 15 matches in 2022 He averages 44.27 while striking at a commendable rate of 131.26. Notably, the 2022 edition witnessed his best show as a batter in the IPL. With the ball, he has affected eight dismissals at an economy of 7.27.

Pandya's heroics in the IPL 2022 final handed GT their maiden title. The all-rounder chipped in with figures of 3/17 in the first innings against Rajasthan Royals. Later, he punched a crucial 30-ball 34 in a 131-run chase (3 fours, 1 six), which had turned tricky at one stage. Pandya, who captured his fifth IPL title overall, was named the Player of the Match.