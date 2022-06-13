Sports

Angelo Mathews voted ICC Player of the Month (March 2022)

Jun 13, 2022

Mathews clobbered 344 runs against Bangladesh (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) named Sri Lankan cricketer Angelo Mathews the men's Player of the Month for March. Mathews was in a red-hot form in Sri Lanka's 1-0 win versus Bangladesh in the two-match Test series. Meanwhile, Pakistan's Tuba Hassan won the women's Player of the Month for March. The leg-spinner shone in her debut T20I series against Sri Lanka. Here's more.

Mathews beat fellow countryman Asitha Fernando and Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim to claim the honor. Notably, he is the first Sri Lankan cricketer to be awarded the Player of the Month. He slammed 344 runs versus Bangladesh, averaging 172.00 He slammed 199 in Chattogram and followed with a 145* in Dhaka. Mathews rose by six spots to be ranked 15th in the Test Batting Rankings.

Mathews lauded compatriot Asitha and Bangladesh's ace batter Mushfiqur for their splendid returns in the Test series that saw them competing for this award. "I am absolutely honored and delighted to be the ICC Men's Player of the Month. I would like to congratulate Asitha Fernando and Mushfiqur Rahim who were front runners for this award, on their spectacular performances," he said.

Former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy praised the grit showcased by Mathews in the series. "The great grit and determination that characterized Angelo's performances during the month has shown that he still has the hunger and desire to make the difference at the elite level," said Duminy, who is now a member of ICC Player of the Month voting panel.

Hassan fetched eye-grabbing figures of 3/8 on her T20I debut. She garnered the Player of the Match award. The 21-year-old finished with eight wickets in three outings. She averaged a mere 8.80 (economy 3.66). She was eventually adjudged as the Player of the Series, driving Pakistan to a 3-0 win. Notably, she is the first Pakistan woman cricketer to grab hold of the honor.