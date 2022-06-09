Sports

Pakistan beat West Indies in first ODI: Records broken

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 09, 2022, 01:16 am 3 min read

Babar Azam scored a century for Pakistan (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan defeated West Indies in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Batting first, West Indies rode on Shai Hope's century to post 305/8 in 50 overs. In response, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan played crucial knocks to help Pakistan claim a five-wicket win (306/5). Here are the records that were scripted.

PAK vs WI How did the match pan out?

West Indies lost Kyle Mayers early on before Hope and Shamarh Brooks added a century-plus stand. The Windies kept moving along but Pakistan chipped in with crucial blows in the middle. Haris Rauf claimed four wickets. In response, Babar was part of two century-plus stands. He scored a fine hundred before the game went into the final over which saw Pakistan hold their nerves.

Hope 4,000 ODI runs for Shai Hope

Hope scored a 127-run knock from 134 balls. The Windies opener hit 15 fours and a six. Hope has surpassed 4,000 ODI runs and became the 11th West Indian to achieve this mark. He now has 4,026 runs at 52.28. Hope has smashed 12 centuries in ODIs, including his maiden one versus Pakistan. He also has 20 fifties under his belt.

Duo Crucial numbers for Brooks and Powell

Shamarh Brooks hammered an 83-ball 70 for the Windies. His knock was studded with seven fours. In 10 matches, he has raced to 430 runs at 42.77. This was his third ODI fifty and a maiden one Pakistan in his first game versus them. Rovman Powell scored a 23-ball 32. The hard-hitting West Indian has surpassed 800 career ODI runs (818).

Information Third-joint fastest to 4,000 ODI runs

Hope has got to 4,000 ODI runs in 88 innings. With this, he has equaled Sir Vivian Richards' tally to become the joint-third fastest to 4,000 ODI runs. Hashim Amla (81 innings) and Babar Azam (82 innings) are ahead of Richards and Hope.

Pakistan Key numbers for the Pakistani bowlers

Haris Rauf claimed four wickets for 77 runs. The pacer has raced to 23 ODI scalps at 27.08. He claimed his second four-wicket haul in ODIs. Shaheen Afridi took two scalps for 55 runs from his 10 overs. He has raced to 61 ODI scalps at 23.98. In 49 matches, Shadab Khan now has 63 ODI scalps. He claimed figures worth 1/37.

Duo Key feats attained by Imam and Babar

Imam-ul-Haq scored a 71-ball 65. The southpaw's innings was laced with six fours. Imam has raced to 2,386 runs at an average of 54.42. This was his 12th fifty in ODI cricket. Pakistan skipper Babar hammered his 17th ODI century and a fifth versus West Indies. He has raced to 4,364 runs at 59.78. Against WI, he surpassed the 600-run mark (639) at 91.28.

Do you know? Crucial stand for Hope and Brooks

Hope and Brooks added a defiant 154-run stand for the second wicket. This is now the fifth-best stand for the second wicket in Pakistan versus West Indies ODI matches. It's also the fourth-best stand for the second wicket for West Indies versus Pakistan.

Information Fastest ODI captain to 1,000 ODI runs

Babar is now the fastest to 1,000 runs as ODI captain. He achieved the mark in 13 innings, bettering the record held by Virat Kohli (17 innings). Notably, AB de Villiers (18 innings), Kane Williamson (20 innings), and Alastair Cook (21 innings) follow suit.

Information Rizwan slams his fifth ODI fifty

Mohammad Rizwan slammed a 61-ball 59 for his side. The wicket-keeper batter has raced to 956 runs at 28.96. This was his fifth ODI fifty. Khushdil Shah struck as 23-ball 41*. This was his best ODI score.

Do you know? Massive records scripted by Babar

As per Mazher Arshad, Babar is the first in ODIs to score 3 successive hundreds on two occasions and is the first Pakistan batter to have amassed four centuries in a sequence of 5 innings. His last five innings read: 103, 105*, 114, 57, 158