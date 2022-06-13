Sports

SL vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Australia lock horns with Sri Lanka in a five-match ODI series, the first of which will be played on June 14. The visitors would be high on confidence post the 2-1 win in the T20Is. Sri Lanka, who have their last two ODI series at home, will be fancying to upset Aaron Finch's men in the forthcoming duels. Here is the complete preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network (2:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app. It has been a decent scoring venue, averaging a first innings score of 252. The wicket has favored both pacers and spinners. Chasing sides have won 16 of the 28 ODIs played here.

SL Sri Lanka will be optimistic about their chances

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Wanindu Hasaranga's return bolsters their batting and bowling department, respectively. Whether Rajapaksa gets the nod over Dinesh Chandimal, given the latter's stellar numbers against Australia, is something only time can tell. Openers Pathum Nissanka and Danushka Gunathilaka have been promising this season. Dusmantha Chameera and Chamika Karunaratne's pace potency will be backed upon. Overall, SL have a decent side on offer.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

As per ESPNcricinfo, both teams have met each other on 97 occasions. Australia have won on 61 occasions, while Sri Lanka have claimed a win on 32 instances (four no-results). Notably, Australia have won six of their last seven ODIs versus the Lankans.

Australia Australia to field a solid attack versus the Lankans

Bowling-wise, seamers Josh Hazlewood and a rejuvenated Pat Cummins would be hoping to punch the early breakthroughs. Meanwhile, Ashton Agar will lead the spin attack for the Aussies. On the scoring front, the quartet of Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steven Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne could be a threat if they settle down. Glenn Maxwell's finishing abilities could be a sight.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Sri Lanka (probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wicket-keeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Dinesh Chandimal/Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Maheesh Theekshana. Australia (probable XI): Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Ashton Agar, Kane Richardson/Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Josh Hazlewood has scalped 93 wickets in 56 ODIs. He averages 25.08. Aaron Finch has slammed 342 runs in nine matches against Sri Lanka. He averages 42.75. Against Australia, Dinesh Chandimal has compiled 649 runs in 20 ODIs at 43.26. He has five half-centuries. Danushka Gunathilaka has clobbered 271 runs in six ODIs played this year. He has struck two fifties.

Fantasy XI (option 1): Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Steven Smith, Aaron Finch, Dinesh Chandimal, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Maheesh Theekshana. Fantasy XI (option 2): Kusal Mendis, David Warner, Steven Smith, Aaron Finch, Danushka Gunathilaka, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana.