Australia beat Sri Lanka in second T20I: Records broken

Maxwell claimed two wickets in the second T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australia thumped Sri Lanka in the second T20I to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The hosts amassed 124/9 in 20 overs. Charith Asalanka (39) and Kusal Mendis (36) were among the runs. Jhye Richardson and Kane Richardson pocketed three and four scalps for Australia, respectively. The visitors struggled but managed to get the job done with three wickets to spare.

Second T20I How did the second T20I pan out?

Put to bat first, Sri Lanka had a shaky run for the major course of the innings. They kept losing wickets, but a 66-run stand involving Asalanka and Mendis propelled them past 120. Australia suffered early blows and were reduced to 80/5 in 8.4 overs. Matthew Wade (26-ball 26*) kept the Lankans at bay and emerged as their top scorer in the run-chase.

Hasaranga Second four-fer for Hasaranga in T20Is

Wanindu Hasaranga pocketed figures worth 4/33 in the second T20I. As per ESPNcricinfo, he registered his second four-wicket haul in this format and first against Australia. The leg-spinner has now raced to 61 scalps in 37 T20Is at 13.83. He now has the second-most T20I scalps by a Sri Lankan bowler against Australia (11). Lasith Malinga (12) occupies the top spot in this regard.

Bowlers Key numbers for Australian bowlers

Kane claimed his best figures in this format (4/30). With that, the right-arm quick raced to 42 scalps in 32 T20Is. Versus SL, Kane now holds 15 wickets at 16.80. Jhye (3/26) too pocketed his best numbers in T20Is. He has steered to 18 wickets in 17 matches at 28.33. Meanwhile, Maxwell chipped in with 2/18 to tally 36 wickets in T20Is.

Duo Mendis, Asalanka attain these numbers

The duo of Mendis and Asalanka forged a 66-run stand in the concluded outing. As per ESPNcricinfo, it was SL's fifth-highest partnership for the third wicket versus Australia in T20Is. Mendis has now raced to 675 runs in 34 matches. Meanwhile, Asalanka has now steered to 495 runs in 19 T20Is. He now holds 176 runs in eight matches against Australia.

Information 2,000 T20I runs for Maxwell

Maxwell breached the 2,000-run mark in T20Is (2,001). As per ESPNcricinfo, he has become only the third Aussie batter and 16th overall to have attained the feat. Meanwhile, Wade breached the 800-run mark (815) in the format.

Numbers Key numbers for Finch and Warner

Aaron Finch (24) and David Warner (21) stitched a 33-run opening stand before Australia suffered a batting collapse. Nonetheless, Finch has now steered to 2,826 runs in 91 T20Is. Against SL, the right-handed batter has 417 runs at 27.80. Meanwhile, Warner has raced to 2,645 runs in 90 T20Is. The southpaw now holds 603 runs against SL at 60.30.