Complete statistical analysis between England's Ben Stokes and Andrew Flintoff

Stokes has been a linchpin in England's success over the years (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The England cricket team has had the good fortune of two of the best all-rounders of their time in their line-up - Andrew Flintoff and Ben Stokes. Both have had a significant impact on English cricket. Flintoff ruled the roost in the early and mid 2000s, while Stokes has been an influential member for England since 2015. Here, we decode their stats.

Stokes How has Stokes' international career panned out?

Since making his debut in 2011, Stokes has compiled 2,871 runs in 101 ODIs. He averages a sensational 40.43. He has also forced 74 dismissals with best figures of 5/61. In 34 T20Is, he has amassed 442 runs and pocketed 19 wickets. In 80 Tests, Stokes has racked up 5,062 runs (11 hundreds) at 35.64 and affected 175 dismissals.

Flintoff A look at Flintoff's numbers in international cricket

Flintoff bossed the Tests, aggregating 3,845 runs in 79 matches at 31.77. He slammed five hundreds and 26 fifties. He also pocketed 226 scalps at 32.78. In 141 ODIs, he smacked 3,394 runs and snared 169 wickets with best figures of 5/19. He pummelled three hundreds and 18 fifties. Across seven T20Is, he scored 76 runs and picked five wickets.

2005 Ashes Flintoff dazzled in the 2005 Ashes

Flintoff's heroics in the 2005 Ashes are a cult classic. He chipped in with 402 runs averaging 40.20. He slammed one hundred and three fifties. On the wicket-taking front, he captured 24 scalps at 27.29. His top-notch display on both ends resulted in England winning the series 2-1 at home. Notably, it was their first Ashes series win since 1986-87.

2019 Ashes 2019 Ashes: All hail Ben Stokes!

Stokes was a class apart in the 2019 Ashes. He hammered 441 runs at 55.13, the most by an English batter in that series. That comprised a near-impossible run-chase at Headingley, where he battered 135* in a chase of 359. His effort leveled the series 1-1, which eventually was tied at 2-2 after the fifth Test. With the ball, he managed eight wickets.

ODI World Cup Stokes ends England's wait for a 50-over World Cup

Stokes was one of the primary architects of England's titular win at the 2019 World Cup. It was his maiden ODI World Cup. He clobbered 465 runs at 66.43. He racked up five fifties, including a match-winning 84* off 98 deliveries against New Zealand in the final. He also picked seven wickets. Meanwhile, Flintoff amassed 263 runs and 23 wickets across 18 WC matches.

Information Here are their numbers in Ashes

Stokes has scored 1,157 runs in 19 matches at 34.02. That comprises three hundreds and six fifties. He has affected 38 dismissals including two five-fers. As for Flintoff, he smacked 906 runs in 15 matches. He pocketed 50 wickets with two five-wicket hauls.

Records Some distinguishable records held by Flintoff

Flintoff has been a recipient of the ICC Cricketer of the Year award (2005) and Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World (2005). He is one of ten cricketers to have his name on the Lord's honors boards for both batting and bowling exploits. He is among the ten players to bat on all five days of a Test match (vs India, 2006).

Achievements A look at Stokes' noteworthy achievements

Stokes was named Wisden Leading Cricketer in the World in 2020 and 2021. He is only the second cricketer besides Sir Ian Botham to have clocked over 4,000 runs and over 100 wickets for England in Tests. He has the most runs while batting at number six in a Test inning: 258 vs SA. He holds the fastest 250 in Tests (196 deliveries).