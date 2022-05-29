Sports

Decoding Hardik Pandya's performance against Yuzvendra Chahal in IPL

Written by V Shashank May 29, 2022, 12:23 pm 2 min read

Chahal has clipped 26 wickets so far (Source: Twitter/@rajasthanroyals)

Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in the grand finale of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. One of the most exciting player battles to watch would be leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal versus spin-basher, Hardik Pandya. Both have had a terrific season so far and will look to top it off with a title. We decode their performance against each other in IPL.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pandya has done a commendable job with the Titans.

He deserves praise, given he has bounced back after a mediocre show in 2021, and it is his maiden stint as a captain in the IPL.

A spin-basher, Pandya would be raring to take on Yuzvendra Chahal, arguably one of the best spinners in T20 cricket.

However, the leg-spinner has upped his game this season.

Pandya Pandya averages 45.30 in IPL 2022

Run-wise, the 2022 season is Pandya's best in the cash-rich league. He has smashed 453 runs in 14 matches. He has averaged a prolific 45.30 and has struck at a healthy rate of 132.84. He slammed a 52-ball 87* against Rajasthan Royals in their first meet. Notably, it is his best score this season. Pandya has also claimed five wickets (economy 7.73).

Chahal Chahal has an economy of 7.92 in IPL 2022

Chahal is the joint-highest wicket-taker this season, a record he currently shares with RCB spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. The spin maestro has scalped 26 wickets so far. He averages an astonishing 19.50 and has maintained an economy of 7.92. Chahal registered a hat-trick against KKR at Brabourne and eventually managed a five-for (5/40). Notably, that has been his best show in the 2022 edition.

Information Chahal, Pandya's numbers in the middle overs in IPL 2022

Pandya ranks fifth among batters with the most runs in the middle overs this season. Averaging a sensational 42.71, he has racked up 299 runs at an impressive rate of 134.08. Meanwhile, Chahal has snared 19 wickets in this interval, averaging 20.00 (economy 7.60).

Battle How has Pandya fared against Chahal in IPL?

Pandya has belted the spinners during the face-offs in the IPL. The hard-hitter averages 46.25 against spin. He has slammed them for 25 fours and 37 sixes. Against Chahal, Pandya has stacked up 39 runs off 40 deliveries while striking at 97.50. He has been dismissed once and averages 39.00. On the boundary front, he has struck only one four and a six.