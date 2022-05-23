Sports

Bangladesh name squads for West Indies tour: Details here

Bangladesh name squads for West Indies tour: Details here

Written by V Shashank May 23, 2022, 01:16 pm 4 min read

Mustafizur Rahman could make a difference in West Indies (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Bangladesh have announced squads for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is for the upcoming tour of West Indies, starting June 16. Left-arm quick Mustafizur Rahman has been added to the Test set-up. Wicket-keeper Anamul Haque makes a return to the limited-overs fold post a scintillating run in the Dhaka Premier League. Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim will skip this tour as he will be on a religious pilgrimage.

Career A look at Mustafizur's Test career

Mustafizur has clipped 30 wickets in 14 Tests. He averages 36.73 and has two four-fers to show. He clocked his best figures, 4/37, in his debut Test against South Africa in Chittagong. He had dismissed the likes of Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Quinton de Kock, and Temba Bavuma. He grabbed figures of 2/46 and 0/71 against WI in his last Test in 2021.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mustafizur had been hesitant to play Tests in a bid to extend his international career.

However, the 26-year-old has had a change of mind and he informed BCB of his interest to play in whites.

He has plenty of international experience.

He is already a part of the limited-overs.

The seamer's induction to the Test squad could give the visitors an advantage in WI.

Duo Anamul, Saifuddin return to the limited-overs set-up

Wicket-keeper Anamul Haque has earned a spot in the limited-overs side. Lately, he scored over 1,000 runs in the Dhaka Premier League. Nural Hasan too has bagged a spot, owing to his performances in the DPL. Bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin returns to the mix post recovery from a back injury. He last played an international game in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Taskin, Shoriful Taskin, Shoriful make the cut

Pacers Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam have been ruled out for the Test series. However, they have grabbed selections for ODIs, with the latter being a part of T20Is too. Taskin's addition to the T20I set-up would be dependent on his fitness. Meanwhile, right-handed batter Mosaddek Hossain has been roped in for Tests, ODIs, and T20Is.

Information Shakib might be rested for ODIs

The three-match ODI series, starting July 10, won't be a part of the ICC World Cup Super League. Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who is a part of the ODI squad at present, could be given a leave by the BCB.

Information Here's Bangladesh's Test squad for West Indies

Bangladesh Test squad: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hassan, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shohidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan Sohan.

Information A look at Bangladesh's ODI squad for WI

Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Anamul Haque Bijoy.

Information Presenting Bangladesh's T20I squad

Bangladesh T20I squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Munim Shahriar, Liton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Yasir Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Information How have Bangladesh fared of late in international cricket?

In T20Is, Bangladesh have lost nine of their last 10 matches. Their only win was against Afghanistan earlier this year in March. Meanwhile, they clinched a 2-1 series in ODIs in SA. They encountered a draw in the first Test against Sri Lanka.

Schedule A look at the schedule (Tests and T20Is)

First Test: June 16-20 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. Second Test: June 24-28 at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia. First T20I: July 2 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. Second T20I: July 3 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica. Third T20I: July 7 at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica.

Information Schedule for the ODIs between West Indies and Bangladesh

Here's the schedule for the three-match ODI series. First ODI: July 10 at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Second ODI: July 13 at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Third ODI: July 16 at Providence Stadium, Guyana.