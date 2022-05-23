Sports

2022 French Open: Sakkari downs Burel; win for Bencic

Written by V Shashank May 23, 2022, 12:12 pm 3 min read

Sakkari claimed her 20th win of the season (Source: Twitter/@WTA_insider)

Number four seed Maria Sakkari stamped an authoritative straight-set win (6-2, 6-3) over Clara Burel in the women's singles first round at the French Open. It was Sakkari's 20th win of the season. She will face Czech Karolina Muchova in the second round on Wednesday. Meanwhile, number 14 seed Belinda Bencic thumped Reka Luca Jani from Hungary 6-1, 6-1.

Information A look at the numbers from the match

Sakkari dished out 24 winners to Burel's 13. She fired three aces and collected a total of 68 points. She pocketed 35 points through serves. Notably, Sakkari became the first Top 10 player to make the second round at the 2022 French Open.

2022 How has Sakkari fared in 2022?

Sakkari now has a 20-9 win record in the season underway. It was her fourth win on clay. She seeks her maiden title in 2022. The Greek lost in the finals in Indian Wells and St Petersburg. She was ousted in the quarters and semis in Rome and Doha, respectively. She exited in the fourth round at the Australian Open.

Slams Sakkari eyes her maiden Grand Slam

Sakkari is yet to capture a Grand Slam in her career. She was a semi-finalist at the French Open and US Open in 2021. The Greek now has an 11-5 win-loss record at Roland Garros. Overall, she has a 41-24 win record across Slams. Burel, a former junior world number one, clocked her eighth loss at the Slams to show a 3-8 win-loss record.

Quote Sakkari reflects on her win over Burel

"I think it's always tough to play the first round in a Grand Slam, especially against a local [player]. But I think I handled the stress of the first round extremely well," said Sakkari post the win.

Performance Key numbers for Bencic

Bencic slammed 28 winners to Jani's nine. She converted six of her seven break points and captured 57 points. She now has a 19-8 win record this season, including 10 wins on clay. Earlier this year, she won the Charleston Open. The Swiss was a semi-finalist in Miami and a quarter-finalist in Sydney and St Peterburg. She made a third-round exit in Madrid.

Grand Slams Bencic snatches her sixth win at Roland Garros

Bencic has a 6-5 win-loss record at the French Open. She had exited in the third round at Roland Garros in 2015. That was her best run across Slams to date. Overall, she has a 46-26 win-loss record in majors. Meanwhile, Jani marked her maiden appearance in the main draw at a Grand Slam since the 2011 US Open.

Information A look at the winners in the first round

World number 23 Coco Gauff eased past qualifier Rebecca Marino 7-5, 6-0. Number 17 seed Leylah Fernandez battered Kristina Mladenovic 6-0, 7-5. Muchova beat Carole Monnet 6-3, 6-3. Marie Bouzkova hammered Anastasia Gasanova 6-2, 6-1.