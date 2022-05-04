Sports

2022 Madrid Open: Andy Murray sets up Novak Djokovic clash

2022 Madrid Open: Andy Murray sets up Novak Djokovic clash

Written by Rajdeep Saha May 04, 2022, 05:01 pm 2 min read

Andy Murray to face Novak Djokovic next (Photo credit: Twitter/@MutuaMadridOpen)

Veteran Andy Murray defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 to reach the third round of the 2022 Madrid Open. He will face old foe Novak Djokovic in the next round. Number one seed Djokovic had downed Gael Monfils in his opening match (6-3, 6-2). Meanwhile, Murray has sealed wins over Dominic Thiem and Shapovalov. Here's more.

Reaction In theory I should have no chance, says Murray

Murray has downplayed his chances against Djokovic. "In theory I should have no chance in the match. He's obviously No. 1 in the world [and] I'm playing with a metal hip, so I shouldn't have a chance in the match," Murray said in his post-match interview. "It's a great opportunity for me to see where my game's at and to play against him again."

H2H Djokovic leads the show versus Murray

This will be the 37th head-to-head meeting between Murray and Djokovic. Djokovic leads their rivalry 25-11. As per ATP, the pair's seven most recent meetings have come in finals. Djokovic had positive words for Murray, saying Murray is moving well, playing better and better. He said Murray has made his mark in the history of our sport by winning multiple Slams and gold medals.

Do you know? Crunch numbers from the match

Murray had 78% win on his first serve as compared to Shapovalov's 60. He converted four of the 11 break points. Murray won 35 receiving points and 83 in total. He fired in three aces compared to Shapovalov's two.

Information Key results in men's singles

15th seed Reilly Opelka beat Sebastian Korda 6-3, 7-5. Roberto Bautista Agut overcame Jenson Brooksby 6-0, 6-2. Sixth seed Andrey Rublev beat Jack Draper 2-6, 6-4, 7-5. Marin Cilic beat Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-3, 3-6, 6-4. Hubert Hurkacz beat Hugo Dellien 7-5, 6-7, 6-3.